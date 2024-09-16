David Kris is a founder of Culper Partners LLC with more than 30 years of experience in government, the private sector, and academia

Mr. Kris led the Department of Justice's National Security Division, overseeing federal espionage and terrorism investigations and foreign intelligence surveillance

Mr. Kris is a current advisor to the U.S. Intelligence Community

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2024) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity services and solutions provider, announces the appointment of 30-year veteran security lawyer David Kris to the Company's Industry Advisory Council.

David Kris is a co-founder of Culper Partners LLC, a firm specializing in the intersection of public policy, security, geopolitics, and law. Before forming Culper, Mr. Kris held the position of General Counsel at Intellectual Ventures for six years, a privately held invention investment company with more than US$6 billion under management. He also served as the Deputy General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Time Warner, Inc. Currently, Mr. Kris teaches law to U.S. Intelligence Community lawyers and is a University Affiliate at Georgetown University.

In the government sector, Mr. Kris was appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate to lead the Department of Justice's National Security Division. In this role, he oversaw all federal espionage and terrorism cases, as well as the use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. Additionally, he served as a senior advisor to both Republican and Democratic Attorneys General and Deputy Attorneys General. With over eight years of experience as a federal prosecutor, Mr. Kris has a deep understanding of the legal aspects of national security and has received several prestigious awards and medals for his outstanding contributions. Currently, Mr. Kris advises the U.S. Intelligence Community and acts as a friend of the court for the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Courts.

"In today's world, the private sector is increasingly important to national and international security," said David Kris. "That is why I am so pleased to be joining Plurilock's Industry Advisory Council. The Company's outstanding talent, technology, knowledge, and capabilities will help governments and non-state entities alike to protect themselves from attack. I look forward to the good work ahead."

"David's expertise and experience in intelligence, law enforcement, and security make him an invaluable asset," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "With a legal career spanning over 30 years, holding key roles in government, private industry, and academia, he brings a wealth of knowledge and extensive relationships that will be instrumental in forging Plurilock's strategic initiatives."

A total of 20,000 options will be granted to certain consultants of the Company pursuant to the Omnibus Plan, subject to TSXV approval, with a strike price of $0.65. The stock options are granted for a five-year term from September 16, 2024, and vesting will commence immediately.

About Plurilock

Plurilock sells cybersecurity solutions to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments along with Global 2000 companies. Through these relationships, Plurilock sells its unique brand of Critical Services-aiding clients with our expertise to defend against, detect, and prevent costly data breaches and cyberattacks.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223381

SOURCE: Plurilock Security Inc.