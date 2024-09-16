Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
JETZT EXPLODIERT SILBER: SILBER-HEBEL: Spektakuläre Einstiegs-Chance in den Silbermarkt mit dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PVHE | ISIN: US0162592028 | Ticker-Symbol: ASZ1
Lang & Schwarz
14.09.24
09:00 Uhr
5,030 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALIMERA SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALIMERA SCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9005,16014.09.
0,0000,00009.09.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2024 12:54 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: ANI Pharmaceuticals Initiates Closing of Acquisition of Alimera Sciences

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) ("ANI" or the "Company") announced today that the Company has initiated closing logistics for the previously announced acquisition of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM).

The Company expects closing of the acquisition of Alimera Sciences to be consummated and announced today, pending satisfaction or waiver of any remaining customary closing conditions.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company serving patients in need by developing, manufacturing, and marketing high-quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceutical products, including for diseases with high unmet medical need. ANI is focused on delivering sustainable growth by scaling up its Rare Disease business through its lead asset Purified Cortrophin® Gel, strengthening its Generics business with enhanced research and development capabilities, delivering innovation in Established Brands, and leveraging its U.S. based manufacturing footprint. For more information, visit our website?www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication, and the documents to which it refers you, contains not only historical information, but also forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent the parties' expectations or beliefs concerning future events, including the timing of the transaction and other information relating to the transaction. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the expected completion and timing of the transaction and other information relating to the transaction. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "forecasts," "should," "estimates," "contemplate," "future," "goal," "potential," "predict," "project," "projection," "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "assuming" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You should read statements that contain these words carefully. They discuss ANI's and/or Alimera's future expectations or state other forward-looking information and may involve known and unknown risks over which the parties have no control. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication or the date of any document incorporated by reference in this document. Further risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements are described in the parties' respective SEC reports. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, neither party undertakes to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Investor and/or Media Contacts:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
212-452-2793
lwilson@insitecony.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.