Twin Vee PowerCats Co.: Twin Vee PowerCats Initiates Development on Automotive-Inspired Buy/Sell Marketplace & All Digital, Customer-Centric, End-to-End Boat Buying Platform

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, announced today that it has initiated a groundbreaking plan to transform the boat buying experience with the introduction of its automotive industry-inspired "Pro-Direct Platform." The Company anticipates its Pro-Direct Platform will revolutionize how its products are sold, improve customer satisfaction, and help expand its reach to more markets nationwide.

"I entered the marine industry nearly ten years ago, and from that first day, I have personally struggled with how a majority of boat buyers experience a less than efficient consumer experience while purchasing a new boat," Joseph Visconti, Chairman and CEO of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "If you compare it to the automotive industry over the last decade, most of the buying process can be completed online on the manufacturers' websites, including build and price functionality, searching current inventory based on geographical location, ordering, and even applying for a loan. Some manufacturers will even deliver the car to your house, offering a truly frictionless consumer experience.

"These online platforms that offer enhanced functionality have created a vast improvement for the auto industry and the customer/dealer relationship. I don't know too many people that actually enjoy walking into physical automotive dealerships and dealing with car salespeople. I feel strongly that most consumers are willing to pay set prices, if the prices are the same for all buyers, creating a fair and balanced playing field between the manufacturer, dealer, and customer.

"While the marine industry does not have the unit volume the automotive space has, boats cost two to ten times more than cars. Knowing that some boats can cost as much as people's homes, in my opinion, the boat buying consumer experience should be elevated to an even higher level of consumer-centric, customer-first experience. That's why Twin Vee is beginning to design and build a web-based platform that we are calling 'Pro-Direct.' Our aim is to revolutionize the entire boat shopping, buying, and delivery experience."

According to Visconti, Twin Vee is building a suite of new web-based tools to make the boat-buying and ownership journey smooth and enjoyable. The Company plans to launch an updated, more user-friendly website showcasing its renowned Twin Vee and AquaSport brands where customers can start the boat-buying process. The new website will provide valuable resources for new and seasoned boat owners, offering an intuitive and family-friendly user experience focused on the boating lifestyle. Users will be able to track their orders, manage purchases, and save their favorite boat configurations on their personalized account portal.

Once customers have an idea of the kind of boat they're looking for, they will be able to access a high-tech and modern 'Build and Price' tool on the platform with an easy-to-use interface. The Build and Price tool is being designed to enable customers to design and configure their dream boats and receive real-time pricing. Twin Vee's Pro-Direct Platform will also provide unparalleled support throughout the purchasing process. "When our Pro-Direct Platform launches, we intend to implement a streamlined online ordering system, making the process as easy as possible for customers. We're also working on integrating a financing and insurance application system that is both secure and fast, allowing customers to handle financing and insurance options from the same platform. We're making the entire process as seamless an experience for our customers as possible," states Visconti.

Twin Vee will also tie in existing product inventory into its Pro-Direct Platform. The Company plans to create a dynamic, real-time marketplace for prospective buyers that lists a dealer's boat inventory based on their location. Twin Vee will work closely its dealer network to ensure that the system pulls accurate and up-to-date inventory data so that customers can always know exactly what types of boats are available in the field so they can make an informed decision on the boat they want.

Visconti believes that streamlining the boat buying experience by building an innovative, comprehensive, and easy-to-use platform could set new standards for customer service for the recreational marine industry. "We're developing the Pro-Direct Platform to completely transform Twin Vee and AquaSport sales and customer engagement processes, giving us a competitive edge over other brands that have not adapted to the shifting of the modern sales landscape. We'll have more to share soon."

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures Twin Vee and AquaSport boats. The Company produces a range of boats designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

