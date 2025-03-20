Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Reports Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

Initiates 2025 Outlook

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE) ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a designer, manufacturer and distributor of recreational and commercial power boats, today reported operational highlights and financial results for fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Outlook for 2025:

Expects first quarter 2025 revenues to grow sequentially more than 50%.

Added six new dealer locations in the first quarter of 2025 and expects to further expand dealer network throughout the year.

Expects to introduce several new models in 2025 including the all-new 22-foot BayCat which will be on display this week at the 43 rd Palm Beach International Boat Show in booth/slip 1025 hosted by Palm City Yachts.

Completion of 30,000 sq. ft facility expansion, now 100,000 sq. ft of production capacity

Highlights for fiscal year 2024:

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024 decreased 57% to $14,389,000 as compared to $33,426,000 in 2023.

Adjusted net loss for 2024 of $7.7 million compared to $7.3 million in 2023 despite a 57% reduction in revenues demonstrating management commitment to cost reduction.

Consolidated cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities were $7,706,000 on December 31, 2024.

Completed the merger of Forza X1 into Twin Vee PowerCats on November 26, 2024.

Twin Vee's consolidated total asset value was $25,888,000 on December 31, 2024.

"There is no doubt that 2024 was the most challenging year we have experienced as a public company, and the fourth quarter provided no relief with revenues falling to a multi-year quarter low of $1.9 million. With the presidential election behind us, however, we have experienced a renewed interest in both our Twin Vee line and Aquasport monohull line, with a growing backlog and new dealers seeking to be a part of this expanding Twin Vee and Aquasport family. We remain disciplined with our discretionary spending as we did throughout 2024, slowly ramping up production, managing field inventory, and developing enhanced dealer programs, while at the same time continuing to invest in dealer and retail facing technologies to drive lead generation for our dealer community and a better-informed marketplace. We are cautiously optimistic that the worst is behind us," explained Joseph Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Conference Call

Michael P. Dickerson, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer, will hold a conference call today, Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern). To listen to the conference call, interested parties should dial-in to 1-877-407-3982 and use Conference ID 13752216. All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Twin Vee conference call.

The conference call will also be available through a live audio webcast that can be accessed at the LINK HERE.

The Company's complete financial statements are being filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed via https://ir.twinvee.com/sec-filings.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport catamaran boats. The Company, located in Fort Pierce, Florida, has been building and selling boats for nearly 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water".

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding first quarter 2025 revenues growing sequentially more than 50%, dealer network, introducing several new models in 2025, completing the 30,000 sq. ft facility expansion, being committed to cost reduction, backlog growing and new dealers seeking to be a part of Twin Vee and Aquasport, remaining disciplined with discretionary spending, slowly ramping up production, managing field inventory, developing enhanced dealer programs, while continuing to invest in dealer and retail facing technologies to drive lead generation for the Company's dealer community and a better-informed marketplace and the worst being behind the Company. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to grow revenue in 2025, the Company's ability to continue to expand its Twin Vee and AquaSport dealer network, the Company's ability to introduce its new models in 2025, the Company's ability to maintain its production schedule, the Company's ability to remain disciplined with discretionary spending, slowly ramp up production, manage field inventory, develop enhanced dealer programs, while continuing to invest in dealer and retail facing technologies to drive lead generation, the Company's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Glenn Sonoda

investor@twinvee.com

(Tables Follow)

December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Change % Change Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,491,123 $ 16,497,703 $ (9,006,580 ) (54.6 %) Restricted cash $ 215,117 $ 257,530 $ (42,413 ) (16.5 %) Current assets $ 10,419,141 $ 26,646,318 $ (16,227,177 ) (60.9 %) Current liabilities $ 3,747,990 $ 4,216,345 $ (468,355 ) (11.1 %) Working capital $ 6,671,151 $ 22,429,973 $ (15,758,822 ) (70.3 %)

December 31, December 31, Balance Sheet Data: 2024 2023 Change % Change Cash $ 7,491,123 $ 16,497,703 $ (9,006,580 ) (55 %) Total assets $ 25,887,905 $ 39,846,713 $ (13,958,808 ) (35 %) Total liabilities $ 6,671,055 $ 7,797,098 $ (1,126,043 ) (14 %) Stockholder's equity $ 19,216,849 $ 23,511,193 $ (4,294,344 ) (18 %)

Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Net sales $ 14,388,517 $ 33,425,912 Cost of products sold $ 15,139,942 $ 30,159,024 Gross profit $ (751,425 ) $ 3,266,888 Operating expenses $ 13,800,344 $ 15,254,187 Income from operations $ (14,551,769 ) $ (11,987,299 ) Other expense $ 541,863 $ 2,205,103 Net (loss) $ (14,009,906 ) $ (9,782,196 ) Basic and dilutive loss per share of common stock $ (1.10 ) $ (0.76 ) Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding 10,032,040 9,520,000

Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Change % Change Cash used in operating activities $ (6,973,617 ) $ (6,934,773 ) $ (38,844 ) (1 %) Cash used in investing activities $ (1,861,632 ) $ (6,629,021 ) $ (4,767,389 ) (72 %) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (213,744 ) $ 6,818,020 $ (7,031,764 ) (103 %) Cash at end of year $ 7,706,240 $ 16,755,233 $ (9,048,993 ) (54 %)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have presented a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure in this earnings release. We believe that this supplemental information is useful to investors because it allows for an evaluation of the company with a focus on the performance of its core operations, including more meaningful comparisons of financial results to historical periods. Adjusted Net Loss is a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes certain non-cash expenses. Our executive management team uses these same non-GAAP measures internally to assess the ongoing performance of the Company. Adjusted Net (Loss) is not intended to be a substitute for any GAAP financial measures, and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of performance of other companies in other industries or within the same industry.

Below is a reconciliation of Adjusted Net loss to GAAP net loss for the fiscal year 2024 and 2023:

Adjusted Net Loss Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Net loss* $ (14,009,906 ) $ (9,782,196 ) Stock based compensation 1,177,140 1,902,749 Depreciation & amortization 1,745,217 1,353,383 Impairment of property & equipment 1,674,000 - Gain on sale of R&D equipment (50,097 ) - Loss of disposal of property & equipment 172,684 - Change of right-of-use asset and lease liabilities 464,304 474,630 Merger related costs 1,084,430 - Government grant income - (1,267,055 ) Adjusted net (loss) $ (7,742,228 ) $ (7,318,490 )

Includes net loss of Forza X1 of $5,334,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024.

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire