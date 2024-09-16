Huntsville, Alabama--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2024) - Kalm Therapeutics (Kalm Tx) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Tomoko Maeda-Chubachi, M.D., Ph.D., as our Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Maeda-Chubachi, a board-certified dermatologist will oversee the design and submission of our Phase 1b/2a clinical trial protocol to the FDA.

"Although many treatments are currently in development, eczema remains a perplexing disease that necessitates diverse therapeutic options. I am excited to join Kalm's journey in developing the Kalm Patch, a new option for managing eczema. This innovative solution aims to help patients achieve better skin health," said Dr. Tomoko Maeda-Chubachi.

She brings extensive experience in dermatology drug development with Pfizer, Eli Lilly, and GSK. While at GSK, Dr. Maeda-Chubachi was responsible for leading the Phase II clinical trial of eczema/psoriasis topical cream, Vtama. The clinical trial design and results led to the acquisition of Vtama by Dermavant for $250M. Most recently, she led clinical development and medical affairs in Pelthos Therapeutics (formerly known as Novan) as the Chief Medical Officer and brought an approval of Zelsuvmi for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum. She has an extensive network of key industry personnel and physicians in the field of dermatology.

"Dr, Maeda-Chubachi is a well-respected thought leader in the topical therapeutics space," said Chris Seibert, CEO of Kalm Therapeutics, "Her experience of leading multiple FDA-approved clinical trials and her network of fellow dermatologists and industry leaders in mid and big pharma are a major asset to our company as we prepare for our clinical trial. We are honored to bring someone in with her credentials."

Kalm Therapeutics, Inc.:

Founded in 2024, Kalm Therapeutics is a pre-clinical drug development company focused on a medicated, controlled-release patch for the non-steroidal treatment of patients with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis and psoriasis. We offer a steroid-free, natural alternative to the growing number of adults and children battling eczema.

