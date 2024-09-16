TIME Magazine Names Prysmian One of the World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024

Prysmian ranks in top one percent of more than 5,000 companies evaluated

Prysmian, a world leader in the energy transition and digital transformation, has been named one of the World's Most Sustainable Companies for 2024 according to TIME Magazine's inaugural rankings.

Prysmian's ranking (at number 42) puts them in the top one percent among the more than 5,000 global companies that were evaluated. The ranking process began with a comprehensive selection from more than 5,000 of the world's largest and most influential companies. Each company was evaluated by TIME and data firm Statista on more than 20 key data points, ranging from CDP ratings and adherence to the UN Global Compact to various environmental and social Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) from Corporate Social Responsibility reports. The top 500 were recognized in TIME's report released on June 25, 2024.

"At Prysmian, sustainability and innovation are foundational to our purpose and work," said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian North America. "We are grateful to TIME and Statista for recognizing our progress in aligning our practices with important global issues. While there is still room for growth and improvement, we celebrate with the other companies recognized who are doing their part to preserve our planet."

Prysmian's commitment to a low-carbon future is evident through its ongoing partnerships with customers, which result in product innovations to achieve shared sustainability goals. The company has also adopted a science-based approach to achieving a net zero target for its operations, leading global thought and action on critical climate issues.

Additionally, Prysmian continues to invest in the development of innovative and sustainable products and solutions, including E3X® Grid-Enhancing Technology, an innovative application of a heat-dissipating coating to existing overhead power lines; CLTM Advantage cable, which is the smallest,?lightest?and most efficient cable on the market that allows?for a smaller carbon footprint; and PRY-CAM testing and monitoring technology. These new solutions deliver results, reducing the carbon footprint and increasing reliability.

"Prysmian is committed to leading the energy transition and digital transformation while providing our customers with sustainable products and innovative solutions that significantly impact sustainability," said Maura Nespoli, Vice President of Renewables and Sustainability for Prysmian North America. "Our commitment is not just about financial targets, but providing value across the whole supply chain, impacting our communities and spreading sustainable culture."

Ranking third out of the companies listed in the Manufacturing and Industrial Production category, Prysmian is furthering the concept that "sustainability is possible even if you make things," as reported on the TIME website.

Prysmian North America

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player in the energy transition and digital transformation. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include 38 facilities and nearly 8,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.

Globally, Prysmian is the largest cable solutions provider in the world, with more than 32,000 employees, 108 production plants and 26 R&D centers in over 50 countries. In 2023, global sales exceeded €15 billion.

