EI Residential Solution, TS4-X Flex MLPE, as well as the Green Glove and Installer Loyalty Programs to headline Tigo presence at Solar Storage Live in Birmingham

As broad efforts to slash carbon emissions in the UK drive the growth of solar, Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced the full stack of solar products and installer services it will showcase at the Solar Storage Live trade show. With the UK's solar capacity surpassing 16GW in 2024 and residential installations making up over 80% of solar projects, Tigo is delivering a comprehensive range of solar solutions to support UK installers during this phase of rapid growth, including:

EI Residential: The Tigo EI Residential Solution is an all-in-one, factory-fitted solar-plus-storage system that combines enhanced energy generation with efficient and versatile storage. The platform comes with a complete backup system to support simultaneous loads in case of outages and a single-phase 3.7kW inverter option for G98 applications.

TS4-X Flex MLPE: The most recent evolution of the TS4 line sets the bar higher to 800Wp to support the latest generation of PV modules with high power classes and elevated currents. Tigo TS4-X is fully compatible with the Tigo RSS Transmitter with Pure Signal Technology and offers a Multi-Factor Rapid Shutdown (MFRS) option with redundant safety signaling for PV installations serving energy-critical applications.

Green Glove Service Program: An installer-focused program that unites the solar value chain by offering Tigo installers exceptional support through three formal service engagements, including design reviews before installation, on-call assistance during installation, and post-installation follow-ups. The program ensures high-quality training, comprehensive system design, and continuous support throughout the entire process.

Tigo Installer Loyalty Program: A three-tier program to reward installers with exclusive benefits as they complete Tigo Academy on-demand training sessions.

"Working as a solar installer in the UK, I've witnessed firsthand how Tigo's recent products are not only supporting the country's energy transition but also enhancing the industry by offering installers several valuable service programs," said David Nicholls, Retrofit Coordinator at Happy Energy Solutions Ltd. "The technological innovations of Tigo products, combined with their service programs, empower our technicians with more knowledge and give our homeowners confidence with deep insights into their systems. No other solar company provides such a comprehensive approach."

In Birmingham, Tigo Chief Marketing Officer James (JD) Dillon will deliver a presentation on "Maximizing Performance and ROI with Optimization" at the Commercial Industrial Solar Theater on September 25th at 2:20 p.m. In his talk, Dillon will highlight the tangible benefits of Tigo optimization technology across various solar applications, including rooftops, ground-mounted, and floating arrays.

"As the number and size of solar installations across the UK continue to grow, we recognize the tremendous contribution dedicated installers like Happy Energy Solutions make to our industry, and I look forward to supporting their commitment to excellence with ours," said JD Dillon, chief marketing officer at Tigo Energy. "The dedication of UK solar professionals across residential, commercial, and utility sectors is not just important it is critical to achieving the momentum needed to meet the Government's target of 70GW installed by 2035. Tigo, in turn, stands shoulder to shoulder with UK installers to work towards this ambitious target."

Learn more about Tigo solutions at Solar Storage Live (The NEC, Birmingham-UK, booth D11) from September 24th to 26th. To schedule a meeting with a Tigo representative before the trade show or view the list of Tigo partners exhibiting at the event, please visit the related Event page. To learn more about Tigo EI Residential Solution in a self-paced, on-demand course, visit the Tigo Academy.

Founded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The Company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.

