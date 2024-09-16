Unisys Corporation: Notice of Intention to Delist from the London Stock Exchange

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) ("Unisys" or the "company"), a global technology solutions company, today announced that it has applied to the UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") to cancel the standard listing of Unisys' common stock (ISIN US9092143067) ("Common Stock"), on the Official List of the FCA, and to request the London Stock Exchange cancel the admission of trading of the Common Stock on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange (together, "Cancellation of London Listing"). The request is based on low trading volume of the Common Stock on the London Stock Exchange. The company remains committed to the UK and EMEA commercial markets.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 5.2.8, Unisys is required to give at least 20 business days' notice of the intended Cancellation of London Listing. Therefore, it is intended that the Cancellation of London Listing will become effective from 8.00 am (GMT) on October 15, 2024, such that the last day of trading of the Common Stock on the London Stock Exchange would be October 14, 2024. Unisys' listed notes will continue to be traded under their respective ticker symbols.

The Cancellation of London Listing will have no impact on the company's current Common Stock listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "UIS." Investors trading or holding Common Stock through the London Stock Exchange should contact their broker with respect to trading on or after October 14, 2024.

