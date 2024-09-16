Anzeige
Montag, 16.09.2024
WKN: A0YCM4 | ISIN: US9092143067 | Ticker-Symbol: USY1
Tradegate
13.09.24
14:21 Uhr
4,816 Euro
-0,234
-4,63 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
4,9315,03817:01
PR Newswire
16.09.2024 16:00 Uhr
Unisys Corporation: Notice of Intention to Delist from the London Stock Exchange

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) ("Unisys" or the "company"), a global technology solutions company, today announced that it has applied to the UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") to cancel the standard listing of Unisys' common stock (ISIN US9092143067) ("Common Stock"), on the Official List of the FCA, and to request the London Stock Exchange cancel the admission of trading of the Common Stock on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange (together, "Cancellation of London Listing"). The request is based on low trading volume of the Common Stock on the London Stock Exchange. The company remains committed to the UK and EMEA commercial markets.

Unisys Logo

Pursuant to Listing Rule 5.2.8, Unisys is required to give at least 20 business days' notice of the intended Cancellation of London Listing. Therefore, it is intended that the Cancellation of London Listing will become effective from 8.00 am (GMT) on October 15, 2024, such that the last day of trading of the Common Stock on the London Stock Exchange would be October 14, 2024. Unisys' listed notes will continue to be traded under their respective ticker symbols.

The Cancellation of London Listing will have no impact on the company's current Common Stock listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "UIS." Investors trading or holding Common Stock through the London Stock Exchange should contact their broker with respect to trading on or after October 14, 2024.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions - cloud, AI, digital workplace, logistics and enterprise computing - help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit?unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 0916/9960

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2301438/Unisys_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/notice-of-intention-to-delist-from-the-london-stock-exchange-302249101.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
