BioLargo, Inc: BioLargo to Host Ribbon-Cutting Event for Battery Pilot Manufacturing Facility

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a company that creates and commercializes sustainable technologies to solve tough environmental and cleantech challenges, announced that it will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony to showcase its pilot-scale manufacturing facility for its CellinityTM next-generation battery energy storage technology. The invite-only event will take place on September 21, 2024, at BioLargo's engineering headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Cellinity is BioLargo's next-generation battery platform designed to provide safe, environmentally conscious large-format long-duration battery energy storage for applications including grid-scale storage, renewable energy storage, charging stations for electric vehicles, and a variety of other commercial and industrial applications. The company will give a tour of the company's manufacturing facility as well as presentations about how Cellinity batteries could improve and empower renewable energy storage and grid reliability in Tennessee and anywhere hoping to rely on renewable energy. The company will also present a new prototype scaled-up version of its Cellinity battery cells.

According to BioLargo President and CEO Dennis P. Calvert, "We are excited to share more information about Cellinity at this event, including showcasing the design of our larger Cellinity cell that will be used in commercial Cellinity battery systems. While much work is left to be done before the facility is producing finished, commercial-grade batteries, we're excited to celebrate the impressive progress our engineers have made toward that goal."

He continued, "We are also thrilled to host our potential international partners from Norway, where we hope to advance our business model to 'sell factories, not batteries'. Much like North America, Northern Europe has made tremendous headway in developing renewable energy projects, but just like in America, safe and affordable battery energy storage systems are crucial to empowering the transition to green energy in Europe. We have a number of projects in development."

Learn more about Cellinity at www.BioLargoEnergy.com.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding anticipated revenue; and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

Contact Information

Dennis Calvert

President and CEO

dennis.calvert@biolargo.com

(888) 400-2863

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com