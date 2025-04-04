Westminster, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2025) - BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX: BLGO), a company that creates and commercializes sustainable technologies to solve tough environmental and cleantech challenges, announced today that it will be presenting at the 15th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Westin Grand Central in New York on April 10, 2025 at 2:30 PM Eastern Time. BioLargo President & CEO Dennis P. Calvert will represent the company, and will address the company's prior year's financial results and ongoing business developments.

Event: LD Micro Invitational XV

Date: April 10, 2025

Time: 2:30 PM Eastern

Summary of LD Micro Invitational XV

The 2025 LD Micro Invitational XV will take place April 9th and 10th at the Westin Grand Central in New York City. Registration will begin at 2:00 PM ET on the 9th followed by keynotes. This two-day event will feature 50+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX: BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

