

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Impact BioMedical Inc. (IBO), Monday announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 1.5 million shares at $3.00 per share.



The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2024 and will begin trading on the NYSE American Market on September 16, 2024, under the ticker symbol 'IBO.'



Impact has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase an additional 225,000 shares of its common stock.



