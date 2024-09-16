Margaret Arakawa, Chief Marketing Officer at IonQ, discusses "Preparing for a Quantum Leap" with industry leaders from IBM and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing industry, today announced its participation in Fast Company Innovation Festival, taking place September 16-19 in New York City. Live and in person, the 2024 Fast Company Innovation Festival will convene thousands of makers and innovators from across the globe for four days of inspired conversation, purposeful networking, and meaningful takeaways. This year's speakers include Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Ryan Reynolds, producer, actor and entrepreneur, Lin-Manuel Miranda, award-winning songwriter, actor, producer and director, Jose Andres, Founder, Jose Andres Group, World Central Kitchen and Lina Khan, Chair Federal Trade commission, among others.

Throughout the Innovation Festival, Fast Company focuses on highlighting the most innovative and fast-moving trends in technology. The publication highlighted the quantum computing session from amongst 100 sessions as an exciting panel to watch in their article, "What to expect at Fast Company's 10th annual Innovation Festival":

Preparing for a Quantum Leap

With all the buzz around AI, one has to wonder what's next in tech. Many would argue it's quantum computing, a multidisciplinary field that, at its core, uses quantum mechanics to solve problems too complex for standard computers. Understand why tech giants, researchers, and investors see quantum computing as the next big leap-and where you should lean in.

"The Fast Company Innovation Festival is a unique event where tech influencers and today's most important minds in the world of business, entertainment, and media come together to inform and shape the future," said Margaret Arakawa, Chief Marketing Office at IonQ. "I'm excited to help demystify quantum computing and its massive impact on society as IonQ continues to accelerate innovation in areas such as life sciences, logistics, AI, and energy."

IonQ announced last month that it was selected by the Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security (ARLIS) for a quantum networking contract to design a first-of-its-kind, networked system for blind quantum computing. In addition to government customers, IonQ works with global enterprise customers and leading academic institutions. Last month, IonQ announced a multi-million-dollar extension of its contract with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer its world-class quantum computers via Amazon Braket, the quantum computing service of AWS. Last week, the company announced a $9M deal with the University of Maryland to partner on quantum programs and provide access to their state-of-the-art quantum computers.

IonQ is focused on building the most powerful and scalable quantum computers in the world while delivering enterprise-grade solutions today. To learn more about IonQ and its latest system news and business developments, visit https://ionq.com/.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing that delivers high-performance systems to solve the world's largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ's current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 36 algorithmic qubits. The company's innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Fast Company's 2023 Next Big Things in Tech List and Deloitte's 2023 Technology Fast 500 List, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

