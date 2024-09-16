DJ BILENDI: Bilendi unveils 2 projects based on its BARI generative artificial intelligence, presented at the ESOMAR world congress

BILENDI BILENDI: Bilendi unveils 2 projects based on its BARI generative artificial intelligence, presented at the ESOMAR world congress 16-Sep-2024 / 18:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bilendi unveils 2 projects based on its BARI generative artificial intelligence, presented at the ESOMAR world congress Paris, 16 September 2024 - Bilendi, a European leader in research technology and data, has been selected to present 2 innovative projects based on its Bilendi Discuss platform and its BARI generative artificial intelligence at the ESOMAR (European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research) world congress. Founded in 1948, ESOMAR's mission is to promote and improve market research practices. The association currently has around 12,000 members, including more than 650 organisations in 135 countries. At this year's event, held in Athens, Bilendi presented 2 qualitative and quantitative research projects, incorporating its BARI generative artificial intelligence via its Bilendi Discuss platform. The first project, "Mindful Heroes - Unveiling the human narratives of young Ukrainians", run in partnership with the communications agency Zinc Network, is taking place over several years. Young Ukrainians share their experiences of insecurity, financial difficulties and human relationships via WhatsApp. The aim is to gain a better understanding of their daily lives. BARI analyses and summarises the thousands of responses to automatically highlight the key points of the study. The second project, "AI enhanced Market Research - Assembling a perfect team", uses two case studies to illustrate how humans and AI could share tasks in marketing research in the future. Givaudan, a global company specialising in the creation of flavours and fragrances, worked with BARI, firstly to 'identify new growth opportunities in its fast-food menus. The second part of the study looked at consumer opinion of processed meat, such as charcuterie. For both studies, BARI fully moderated the discussions with the participants, analysed and automatically synthesised the responses, bringing many benefits to Givaudan. Marc Bidou, Founder and CEO of Bilendi declares: "We are very proud to have been selected to present these two projects at the ESOMAR conference, a key event in the sector. Market research professionals and our partners have become fully aware of the importance of artificial intelligence in research projects and the advantages that it offers. As 2024 draws to a close, we will be further developing our AI to include the creation of an automated discussion guide and the ability to generate a summary report. These advances will enable our partners to conduct end-to-end qualitative and quantitative studies without any human intervention". Next publication: results for the first half of 2024, on 2 October 2024 (after market close) About Bilendi Bilendi is a European leader in technologies, data and AI solutions for the market research industry. Bilendi's mission is to collect and process reliable data, in an ethical manner, from consumers, citizens, patients, professionals, etc. for use by researchers, in order to better understand our society and for economic and political players, so that they can make informed decisions. With a team of over 400 people, Bilendi has offices in France, the UK, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Morocco, serving 1,700 customers. Certified ISO 20252:2019, Bilendi has developed: BARI, an AI dedicated to the market research industry; Bilendi Discuss, a market research platform available in SaaS mode; and high-quality online panels in 13 European countries. The Group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Mnémo code: ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME - "Innovative company" status from BPI France. www.bilendi.com Contacts BILENDI Marc Bidou - Founder, Chairman and CEO Phone: +331 44 88 60 30 m.bidou@bilendi.com ACTIFIN SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Analysts & Investors Relations Press: Analysts & Investors Relations Press Relations: Foucauld Charavay Isabelle Dray Foucauld Charavay Isabelle Dray foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com Phone: 01 56 88 11 10 Phone: 01 56 88 11 29 Phone: +331 56 88 11 10 Phone: +331 56 88 11 29

