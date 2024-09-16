Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Großes Börsenkino voraus: Dieser einstige "Hot Stock" ist zurück! Ad-hoc: Sofortige Reaktion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LD76 | ISIN: FR0004174233 | Ticker-Symbol: 830
Frankfurt
16.09.24
08:04 Uhr
15,050 Euro
-0,100
-0,66 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BILENDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BILENDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,00015,60019:10
Dow Jones News
16.09.2024 18:52 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BILENDI: Bilendi unveils 2 projects based on its BARI generative artificial intelligence, presented at the ESOMAR world congress

DJ BILENDI: Bilendi unveils 2 projects based on its BARI generative artificial intelligence, presented at the ESOMAR world congress 

BILENDI 
BILENDI: Bilendi unveils 2 projects based on its BARI generative artificial intelligence, presented at the ESOMAR world 
congress 
16-Sep-2024 / 18:19 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
Bilendi unveils 2 projects based on its BARI generative artificial intelligence, presented at the ESOMAR world congress 
 
 
Paris, 16 September 2024 - Bilendi, a European leader in research technology and data, has been selected to present 2 
innovative projects based on its Bilendi Discuss platform and its BARI generative artificial intelligence at the ESOMAR 
(European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research) world congress. 
Founded in 1948, ESOMAR's mission is to promote and improve market research practices. The association currently has 
around 12,000 members, including more than 650 organisations in 135 countries. 
At this year's event, held in Athens, Bilendi presented 2 qualitative and quantitative research projects, incorporating 
its BARI generative artificial intelligence via its Bilendi Discuss platform. 
The first project, "Mindful Heroes - Unveiling the human narratives of young Ukrainians", run in partnership with the 
communications agency Zinc Network, is taking place over several years. Young Ukrainians share their experiences of 
insecurity, financial difficulties and human relationships via WhatsApp. The aim is to gain a better understanding of 
their daily lives. BARI analyses and summarises the thousands of responses to automatically highlight the key points 
of the study. 
The second project, "AI enhanced Market Research - Assembling a perfect team", uses two case studies to illustrate how 
humans and AI could share tasks in marketing research in the future. Givaudan, a global company specialising in the 
creation of flavours and fragrances, worked with BARI, firstly to 'identify new growth opportunities in its fast-food 
menus. The second part of the study looked at consumer opinion of processed meat, such as charcuterie. For both 
studies, BARI fully moderated the discussions with the participants, analysed and automatically synthesised the 
responses, bringing many benefits to Givaudan. 
 
Marc Bidou, Founder and CEO of Bilendi declares: "We are very proud to have been selected to present these two projects 
at the ESOMAR conference, a key event in the sector. Market research professionals and our partners have become fully 
aware of the importance of artificial intelligence in research projects and the advantages that it offers. As 2024 
draws to a close, we will be further developing our AI to include the creation of an automated discussion guide and the 
ability to generate a summary report. These advances will enable our partners to conduct end-to-end qualitative and 
quantitative studies without any human intervention". 
Next publication: results for the first half of 2024, on 2 October 2024 (after market close) 
 
 
About Bilendi 
Bilendi is a European leader in technologies, data and AI solutions for the market research industry. Bilendi's mission 
is to collect and process reliable data, in an ethical manner, from consumers, citizens, patients, professionals, etc. 
for use by researchers, in order to better understand our society and for economic and political players, so that they 
can make informed decisions. 
With a team of over 400 people, Bilendi has offices in France, the UK, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Finland, 
Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Morocco, serving 1,700 customers. 
Certified ISO 20252:2019, Bilendi has developed: BARI, an AI dedicated to the market research industry; Bilendi 
Discuss, a market research platform available in SaaS mode; and high-quality online panels in 13 European countries. 
The Group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Mnémo code: ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME - 
"Innovative company" status from BPI France. 
 
www.bilendi.com 
 
 
Contacts 
BILENDI 
Marc Bidou - Founder, Chairman and CEO 
Phone: +331 44 88 60 30 
 
m.bidou@bilendi.com 
 
 
                                       ACTIFIN 
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
                                       Analysts & Investors Relations     Press: 
Analysts & Investors Relations     Press Relations: 
                                       Foucauld Charavay           Isabelle Dray 
Foucauld Charavay           Isabelle Dray 
                                       foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com 
foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com 
                                       Phone: 01 56 88 11 10         Phone: 01 56 88 11 29 
Phone: +331 56 88 11 10        Phone: +331 56 88 11 29

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Bilendi unveils 2 projects based on its BARI generative artificial intelligence, presented at the ESOMAR world congress 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BILENDI 
         4 rue de Ventadour 
         75001 PARIS 
         France 
E-mail:     contact.fr@bilendi.com 
Internet:    www.bilendi.com 
ISIN:      FR0004174233 
Euronext Ticker: ALBLD 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1989115 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1989115 16-Sep-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1989115&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2024 12:19 ET (16:19 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.