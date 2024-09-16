

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Inc. (MA) Monday announced that its Chief Financial Officer Sachin Mehra has informed the Mastercard Board of Directors and his colleagues that he will be undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.



'It was detected very early, with scans and biopsies indicating it is highly localized and curable. With the recommended treatment, Sachin's long-term prognosis is excellent. He will remain actively involved in daily operations, working remotely for the coming months,' the company said in a statement.



