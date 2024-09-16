

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a recent study conducted jointly by researchers in Germany and Brazil, it was discovered that 8 out of 15 adults examined post-mortem had microplastics present in their olfactory bulbs, which are the brain's region responsible for smell.



This revelation, published in JAMA Network Open, points to the likelihood that these particles were inhaled over many years, given that microplastics are widely dispersed in the air.



Thais Mauad, the lead author and an associate professor of pathology at the University of Sao Paulo Medical School, emphasized 'Previous studies in humans and animals have shown that air pollution reaches the brain and that particles have been found in the olfactory bulb, which is why we think the olfactory bulb is probably one of the first points for microplastics to reach the brain.'



Upon closer examination, the study identified microplastics in the olfactory bulb tissue, ranging in size from 5.5 to 26.4 micrometers. The most common type observed was polypropylene, followed by polyamide, nylon, and polyethylene vinyl acetate.



Mauad highlighted the pervasive use of polypropylene in everyday items such as furniture, rugs, and clothing, with indoor environments serving as the primary source of exposure. Additionally, the prevalence of smaller nanoplastics may contribute to an overall higher level of plastic particles in the body.



There is a growing concern regarding the potential uptake of these particles by cells and their potential to disrupt bodily functions, particularly in the organs of children, which could lead to significant health effects in adulthood. Furthermore, evidence is accumulating that plastic contamination may play a significant role in the early development of cancer, as demonstrated in a recent study where microplastics were found to accelerate the spread of cancer cells in the gut.



Co-author Luis Fernando Amato-Lourenco from the Free University of Berlin, in collaboration with Dr. Mauad, suggested that the nasal mucosa outside the brain could interact with cerebrospinal fluid, thereby facilitating the entry of microplastics into the olfactory bulb through small gaps in the surrounding bones.



The researchers emphasized that given the potential neurotoxic effects caused by microplastics in the brain, and the widespread environmental contamination with plastics, their findings should raise concerns in the context of the increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson's and ALS.



