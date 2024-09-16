

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study published in Science connects the decline of bat populations to a rise in pesticide usage by farmers, resulting in over 1,000 infant deaths.



This research highlights a potential cause of increased infant mortality, which has risen by approximately 3% over the past year, according to the latest CDC statistics.



Eyal Frank, an assistant professor at the Harris School of Public Policy and the study's author, noted that bats often have a negative image, especially following suggestions linking them to the origins of COVID-19.



'But bats do add value to society in their role as natural pesticides, and this study shows that their decline can be harmful to humans,' he added.



Frank examined the impact of bat population decreases caused by the White-Nose Syndrome fungus on pesticide use in counties with diminishing bat numbers compared to those unaffected by the disease.



His findings revealed that when bat populations dropped, farmers increased their pesticide application by about 31%. This surge in pesticide use was associated with an almost 8% rise in the infant mortality rate, equating to an additional 1,334 infant deaths. Specifically, for every 1% increase in pesticide use, there was a corresponding 0.25% increase in infant mortality.



Frank also estimates that the total economic loss for farmers due to White-Nose Syndrome reached around $27 billion between 2006 and 2017, primarily due to heightened pesticide expenses.



'When bats are no longer there to do their job in controlling insects, the costs to society are very large, but the cost of conserving bat populations is likely smaller,' Frank said. 'More broadly, this study shows that wildlife adds value to society, and we need to better understand that value in order to inform policies to protect them.'



It is important to note that while Frank's research identifies correlations, it does not establish a direct causal relationship or provide a biological explanation for why increased pesticide use may lead to higher infant mortality rates.



