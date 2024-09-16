Anzeige
16.09.2024
Comcast Corporation: 40 Stars Across NBCUniversal's Portfolio Join Forces in the Latest "The More You Know" Campaign, Marking 35 Years of This Award-Winning Platform

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Comcast Corporation

John Legend, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Zuri Hall, and other NBCU talent raise awareness about timely issues through impactful PSAs, engaging social content, and a heartfelt conversation.

NBCUniversal's acclaimed PSA campaign, The More You Know, unveiled fresh content today, celebrating 35 years of spotlighting timely and relevant issues for consumers. This year's campaign features talent from across NBCU's portfolio, including NBC, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, and Universal Pictures, addressing the topics of mentorship, mental health, kindness, staying active, caregiving and voting.

The suite of 19 PSAs and social videos will run across the platforms of Comcast and NBCUniversal. Notably, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande from Universal Pictures' Wicked will star in a PSA about the importance of sisterhood timed to the film's theatrical release this Fall. Additionally, three voting-themed PSAs will debut for National Voter Registration Day tomorrow (September 17).

"It is incredibly humbling to be a part of The More You Know's family," said Shanola Hampton, star of NBC's Found. "I have gone from seeing these campaigns as a child, to lending my voice. As a mother raising kids in the world of technology, kindness spoke to me deeply. Think before you type."

The campaign also includes an in-depth conversation, now streaming on Peacock, about meaningful mentorship with stars of the Peacock original hit series Bel-Air: Jabari Banks ("Will") and Adrian Holmes ("Uncle Phil"). The two actors discuss mentorship lessons they've learned in their off-camera professional lives and on-screen together portraying uncle and nephew. Banks and Holmes offer actionable insights on being a valuable mentor and gaining the most out of being a mentee, in addition to sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the show.

"I have had amazing mentors in my life, including Adrian who I got to talk to about the importance of mentorship for this year's The More You Know campaign," said Banks. "Mentorship and voting are two very important topics for me. I hope to encourage others to find a valuable mentor and show up at the polls."

The talent featured in the 35th year of The More You Know are:

  • Jabari Banks, Peacock's "Bel-Air" - view conversation and PSA

  • Jason Beghe, NBC's "Chicago P.D." - view social

  • Jenna Bush Hager, Co-host, "TODAY with Hoda & Jenna" - view PSA

  • Mehcad Brooks, NBC's "Law & Order" - view PSA

  • Alan Cumming, Host, Peacock's "Traitors"

  • David Eigenberg, NBC's "Chicago Fire" - view PSA

  • Cynthia Erivo, Universal Pictures' "Wicked"

  • Ariana Grande, Universal Pictures' "Wicked"

  • David Alan Grier, NBC's "St. Denis Medical" - view PSA

  • Mark-Paul Gosselaar, NBC's "Found" - view PSA

  • Zuri Hall, Correspondent, "Access Hollywood" Co-host, NBC's "American Ninja Warrior" - view PSA

  • Shanola Hampton, NBC's "Found" - view PSA

  • LaRoyce Hawkins, NBC's "Chicago P.D." - view PSA

  • Maahra Hill, NBC's "The Irrational" - view PSA

  • Adrian Holmes, Peacock's "Bel-Air" - view conversation and PSA

  • Lester Holt, Anchor and Managing Editor, "NBC Nightly News" Anchor, "Dateline NBC" - view PSA

  • Matt Iseman, Co-host, NBC's "American Ninja Warrior" - view PSA

  • Kahyun Kim, NBC's "St. Denis Medical" - view PSA

  • Kaliko Kauahi, "NBC's "St. Denis Medical" - view PSA

  • John Legend, NBC's "The Voice" - view PSA

  • Tom Llamas, Anchor, NBC News NOW's "Top Story" - view PSA

  • Mayan Lopez, NBC's "Lopez vs Lopez" - view PSA

  • Wendie Malick, NBC's "Night Court" - view PSA

  • Jesse L. Martin, NBC's "The Irrational" - view PSA

  • Miranda Rae Mayo, NBC's "Chicago Fire" - view social

  • Wendi McLendon-Covey, NBC's "St. Denis Medical" - view PSA

  • S. Epatha Merkerson, NBC's "Chicago Med" - view social

  • Nyambi Nyambi, NBC's "Night Court" - view PSA

  • Holly Peete, Peacock's "Queens Court"

  • Rodney Peete, Peacock's "Queens Court"

  • Tamberla Perry, NBC's "Brilliant Minds" - view PSA

  • Carl Quintanilla, Co-anchor, CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" and "Money Movers" - view PSA

  • Zachary Quinto, NBC's "Brilliant Minds" - view PSA

  • Melissa Rauch, NBC's "Night Court" - view PSA

  • Stephanie Ruhle, Host, MSNBC's "The 11th Hour" Senior Business Analyst, NBC News - view PSA

  • Jessy Schram, NBC's "Chicago Med" - view PSA

  • Reid Scott, NBC's "Law & Order" - view PSA

  • Travina Springer, NBC's "The Irrational" - view PSA

  • Brian Sullivan, CNBC Anchor and Senior National Correspondent - view PSA

  • Allison Tolman, NBC's "St. Denis Medical" - view PSA

"The More You Know has been a trusted resource for NBCUniversal's viewers for 35 years," said Hilary Smith, Executive Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility, NBCUniversal. "Most of the topics addressed in this year's campaign, from mentorship to kindness to caregiving, share a common theme around the importance of having a strong support system and helping others. We are so grateful to our talent who are doing an incredible community service by providing simple, yet impactful actions we all can take to improve our world."

About The More You Know

For 35 years, The More You Know has been known for bringing important social issues to the forefront and addressing them in creative and inspiring ways. This cross-company initiative has featured three U.S. Presidents and First Ladies, medal-winning U.S. Olympians, as well as some of NBCUniversal's star talent and journalists speaking about education, the environment, diversity, health, and civic engagement. The campaign has garnered more than fifty national awards including the prestigious Emmy and Peabody Awards and is ingrained in the pop-cultural zeitgeist with its immediately recognizable chime and star logo. To view the full slate of content and access resources on each topic, visit www.TheMoreYouKnow.com

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Studio Group, and have world-renowned theme parks and attractions through Universal Destinations & Experiences. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit www.nbcuniversal.com for more information.

# # #

Media Contacts
Gigi Koch
NBCUniversal
e: Gigi.koch@nbcuni.com
C: 202-579-6141

Liza Brecker
NBCUniversal
e:Liza.Brecker@nbcuni.com
c: 914-574-7692

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Comcast Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Comcast Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/comcast-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Comcast Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
