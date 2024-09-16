Comcast Corporation: 40 Stars Across NBCUniversal's Portfolio Join Forces in the Latest "The More You Know" Campaign, Marking 35 Years of This Award-Winning Platform

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Comcast Corporation

John Legend, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Zuri Hall, and other NBCU talent raise awareness about timely issues through impactful PSAs, engaging social content, and a heartfelt conversation.

NBCUniversal's acclaimed PSA campaign, The More You Know, unveiled fresh content today, celebrating 35 years of spotlighting timely and relevant issues for consumers. This year's campaign features talent from across NBCU's portfolio, including NBC, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, and Universal Pictures, addressing the topics of mentorship, mental health, kindness, staying active, caregiving and voting.

The suite of 19 PSAs and social videos will run across the platforms of Comcast and NBCUniversal. Notably, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande from Universal Pictures' Wicked will star in a PSA about the importance of sisterhood timed to the film's theatrical release this Fall. Additionally, three voting-themed PSAs will debut for National Voter Registration Day tomorrow (September 17).

"It is incredibly humbling to be a part of The More You Know's family," said Shanola Hampton, star of NBC's Found. "I have gone from seeing these campaigns as a child, to lending my voice. As a mother raising kids in the world of technology, kindness spoke to me deeply. Think before you type."

The campaign also includes an in-depth conversation, now streaming on Peacock, about meaningful mentorship with stars of the Peacock original hit series Bel-Air: Jabari Banks ("Will") and Adrian Holmes ("Uncle Phil"). The two actors discuss mentorship lessons they've learned in their off-camera professional lives and on-screen together portraying uncle and nephew. Banks and Holmes offer actionable insights on being a valuable mentor and gaining the most out of being a mentee, in addition to sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the show.

"I have had amazing mentors in my life, including Adrian who I got to talk to about the importance of mentorship for this year's The More You Know campaign," said Banks. "Mentorship and voting are two very important topics for me. I hope to encourage others to find a valuable mentor and show up at the polls."

The talent featured in the 35th year of The More You Know are:

Jabari Banks, Peacock's "Bel-Air" - view conversation and PSA

Jason Beghe, NBC's "Chicago P.D." - view social

Jenna Bush Hager, Co-host, "TODAY with Hoda & Jenna" - view PSA

Mehcad Brooks, NBC's "Law & Order" - view PSA

Alan Cumming, Host, Peacock's "Traitors"

David Eigenberg, NBC's "Chicago Fire" - view PSA

Cynthia Erivo, Universal Pictures' "Wicked"

Ariana Grande, Universal Pictures' "Wicked"

David Alan Grier, NBC's "St. Denis Medical" - view PSA

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, NBC's "Found" - view PSA

Zuri Hall, Correspondent, "Access Hollywood" Co-host, NBC's "American Ninja Warrior" - view PSA

Shanola Hampton, NBC's "Found" - view PSA

LaRoyce Hawkins, NBC's "Chicago P.D." - view PSA

Maahra Hill, NBC's "The Irrational" - view PSA

Adrian Holmes, Peacock's "Bel-Air" - view conversation and PSA

Lester Holt, Anchor and Managing Editor, "NBC Nightly News" Anchor, "Dateline NBC" - view PSA

Matt Iseman, Co-host, NBC's "American Ninja Warrior" - view PSA

Kahyun Kim, NBC's "St. Denis Medical" - view PSA

Kaliko Kauahi, "NBC's "St. Denis Medical" - view PSA

John Legend, NBC's "The Voice" - view PSA

Tom Llamas, Anchor, NBC News NOW's "Top Story" - view PSA

Mayan Lopez, NBC's "Lopez vs Lopez" - view PSA

Wendie Malick, NBC's "Night Court" - view PSA

Jesse L. Martin, NBC's "The Irrational" - view PSA

Miranda Rae Mayo, NBC's "Chicago Fire" - view social

Wendi McLendon-Covey, NBC's "St. Denis Medical" - view PSA

S. Epatha Merkerson, NBC's "Chicago Med" - view social

Nyambi Nyambi, NBC's "Night Court" - view PSA

Holly Peete, Peacock's "Queens Court"

Rodney Peete, Peacock's "Queens Court"

Tamberla Perry, NBC's "Brilliant Minds" - view PSA

Carl Quintanilla, Co-anchor, CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" and "Money Movers" - view PSA

Zachary Quinto, NBC's "Brilliant Minds" - view PSA

Melissa Rauch, NBC's "Night Court" - view PSA

Stephanie Ruhle, Host, MSNBC's "The 11 th Hour" Senior Business Analyst, NBC News - view PSA

Jessy Schram, NBC's "Chicago Med" - view PSA

Reid Scott, NBC's "Law & Order" - view PSA

Travina Springer, NBC's "The Irrational" - view PSA

Brian Sullivan, CNBC Anchor and Senior National Correspondent - view PSA

Allison Tolman, NBC's "St. Denis Medical" - view PSA

"The More You Know has been a trusted resource for NBCUniversal's viewers for 35 years," said Hilary Smith, Executive Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility, NBCUniversal. "Most of the topics addressed in this year's campaign, from mentorship to kindness to caregiving, share a common theme around the importance of having a strong support system and helping others. We are so grateful to our talent who are doing an incredible community service by providing simple, yet impactful actions we all can take to improve our world."

View the original press release on accesswire.com