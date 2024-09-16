From Mattel Television Studios and WildBrain, the 66-Minute Special Debuts Amidst Polly Pocket's 35th Anniversary Year

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world, and WildBrain, a global leader in kids' and family entertainment, today announced the new animated special Polly Pocket: Adventures in Rio from Mattel Television Studios and WildBrain. The brand-new 66-minute special features an original song and debuts Monday, September 16 on Prime Video in the U.S. and U.K.

Polly Pocket: Adventures in Rio follows Polly and her friends, Lila and Shani, on the adventure of a lifetime. After discovering a lost cat belonging to Eva, a famous Brazilian dancer, the crew flies to Rio de Janeiro to reunite the two. On an epic journey through beautiful Brazil, Polly and friends will meet new characters, learn important lessons, and have lots of fun!

Polly Pocket has spent the last 35 years igniting a sense of adventure in kids everywhere. A symbol of nostalgia and imagination, Polly creates cherished memories among the young and the young at heart alike. Polly Pocket continues to celebrate her 35th anniversary this year with a special collection of toys and partnerships with brands including Airbnb, Cakeworthy, Pacsun, Loungefly, Beauty Creations, Sassy Woof, Cider and more.

In anticipation of the animated special, Mattel is celebrating with an offering of new toys inspired by Polly's tropical adventures in Rio. The line includes The Polly Pocket Adventure Moped Compact, The Polly Pocket Momma Monkey Baby Playset, and The Polly Pocket Kitty Airways Playset.

Polly Pocket: Adventures in Rio is co-produced by Mattel Television Studios and WildBrain.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas Friends, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, MEGA® and Polly Pocket®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

About WildBrain:

At WildBrain we inspire imaginations through the wonder of storytelling. As a leader in 360° franchise management, we are experts in content creation, audience engagement and global licensing, cultivating and growing love for our own and partner brands around the world. With approximately 14,000 half-hours of kids' and family content in our library-one of the world's most extensive-we are home to such treasured franchises as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi. WildBrain's mission is to create exceptional entertainment experiences that captivate and delight fans both young and young at heart.

Our studios produce such award-winning series as The Snoopy Show; Snoopy in Space; Camp Snoopy; Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City; Sonic Prime; Polly Pocket; Fireman Sam; Chip and Potato; Teletubbies Let's Go! and many more. Enjoyed in more than 150 countries on over 500 platforms, our content is everywhere kids and families view entertainment, including YouTube, where our network has garnered approximately 1.5 trillion minutes of watch time. Our television group owns and operates some of Canada's most loved family entertainment channels. WildBrain CPLG, our leading consumer-products and location-based entertainment agency, represents our owned and partner properties in every major territory worldwide.

WildBrain is headquartered in Canada with offices worldwide and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD).

