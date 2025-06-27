Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DJQZ | ISIN: US9344231041 | Ticker-Symbol: J5A
Tradegate
27.06.25 | 14:29
9,458 Euro
-0,75 % -0,071
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
WARNER BROS DISCOVERY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WARNER BROS DISCOVERY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,6889,71115:56
9,6889,71515:55
PR Newswire
27.06.2025 15:06 Uhr
183 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HBO Max Celebrates Pride Month with the Release of Gay HBO Max Song - A New Track by Trixie Mattel Featuring HBO Max's Most Iconic Quotes

LONDON, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HBO Max proudly announces the release of GAY HBO MAX SONG, a new track by internationally renowned drag superstar, pop culture icon, and DJ Trixie Mattel, created especially for fans using some of HBO Max's most iconic quotes. As part of the Pride Month celebrations, the music video for GAY HBO MAX SONG by Trixie Mattel is available now on YouTube.

HBO Max Logo

The launch of GAY HBO MAX SONG celebrates the communities and fandoms that have helped establish HBO Max as a cultural phenomenon. With fans at the core of its success, HBO Max continues to inspire engagement and creative expression. This initiative is a tribute to the creativity, passion and unwavering connection fans have shown to HBO Max content.

As part of a global celebration, HBO Max is launching activations across LATAM and EMEA throughout the weekend and beyond. Local DJs will collaborate to remix GAY HBO MAX SONG in ways that resonate with fans in their regions, bringing a global heartbeat to this Pride anthem.

"Look, as gay people we live and breathe pop culture. So making this track using timeless clips from some of tv's most iconic moments felt like the perfect way to celebrate PRIDE. This is a gay person's brain on HBO Max. Now go put on a blonde wig, click play, and dance." - Trixie Mattel

Fans can watch GAY HBO MAX SONG by Trixie Mattel now on YouTube.

About HBO Max
HBO Max is the premier global streaming platform from Warner Bros. Discovery that delivers the most unique and captivating stories, ranging from the highest quality in scripted programming, movies, documentaries, true crime, adult animation, and live sports and news (where available). Max is the destination for prestigious entertainment brands such as HBO, Warner Bros., Max Originals, DC, Harry Potter, as well as iconic shows like "Friends" and "The Big Bang Theory," all in one place.

For media inquiries please contact: Marissa@chasencreative.com

Gay HBO Max Song by Trixie Mattel

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720478/HBO_MAX_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720479/Gay_HBO_Max_Song_by_Trixie_Mattel.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hbo-max-celebrates-pride-month-with-the-release-of-gay-hbo-max-song--a-new-track-by-trixie-mattel-featuring-hbo-maxs-most-iconic-quotes-302493017.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.