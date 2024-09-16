Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2024) - Lodestar Metals (TSXV: LSTR) (OTCQB: SVTNF) ("Lodestar" or the "Company"), today announces the termination of its investor relations agreement with Grant Galloway. The decision to terminate the agreement, effective immediately, was made after careful consideration of the Company's strategic direction and ongoing challenges in meeting the terms of the agreement.

The agreement with Mr. Galloway officially began on June 10, 2024, following final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. Since July 1, 2024, Lodestar has made multiple efforts to work collaboratively with Mr. Galloway to establish clear terms and expectations for the engagement. Unfortunately, these attempts were unsuccessful, and the Company has decided to move in a different direction.

Lowell Kamin, CEO of Lodestar, states, "As Lodestar continues to grow, it's crucial for us to align with partners who can meet our strategic needs, and we believe this decision is in the best interest of our shareholders."

The Company remains committed to enhancing shareholder value and will be exploring alternative options to ensure effective communication with its stakeholders and the broader investment community.

Lodestar Metals is focused on its core business of exploring and developing its portfolio of properties, including the Peny Property, where it continues to make significant progress. The Company looks forward to updating its shareholders on further developments in the near future.

About Lodestar Metals Corp.

Lodestar Metals Corp. is a Canadian mining exploration company. The Company's 100% owned flagship Peny Property comprises 47 mineral claims totaling 11,191 hectares in the Snow Lake District, Manitoba, with access to tier-1 existing infrastructure. The Lodestar business plan calls for a dynamic combination of developing its existing properties, acquisitions, and partnerships to achieve growth. For more information, visit https://lodestarbatterymetals.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Lodestar cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by several material factors, many of which are beyond Lodestar's control. Such factors include, among other things, risks and uncertainties relating to Lodestar's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates.

