Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - Lodestar Metals Corp. (TSXV: LSTR) (OTC: SVTNF) ("Lodestar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") at the market open on Friday, June 27, 2025.

This follows the Company's announcement on June 25, 2025, confirming the closing of its acquisition of the Gold Run Property, a highly prospective gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada, and the appointment of industry veterans David Christie, P. Geo., as a director, and Don McDowell as Strategic Advisor.

"With the transaction now closed and trading set to resume, Lodestar is entering a new chapter of growth, backed by a strengthened leadership team and a cornerstone asset in Gold Run," said Lowell Kamin, President and CEO of Lodestar Metals. "We are excited to reintroduce Lodestar to the public markets and begin delivering on our commitment to create long-term shareholder value through disciplined exploration and strategic execution."

The Company encourages shareholders and prospective investors to visit www.lodestarmetals.ca to learn more about its exploration plans, leadership, and the unique opportunity presented by the Gold Run Property.

ABOUT LODESTAR METALS

Lodestar Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing high-potential projects in North America. The Company's flagship asset include the newly optioned Gold Run Property in Nevada, situated along the prolific Getchell and Battle Mountain-Eureka Gold Trends and the Peny Property in the Snow Lake District of Manitoba. Lodestar's strategy focuses on high-impact exploration, strategic acquisitions, and responsible development. For further information, please visit our website at www.lodestarmetals.ca.

SOURCE: Lodestar Metals Corp.