Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - Lodestar Metals Corp. (TSXV: LSTR) (OTCQB: SVTNF) ("Lodestar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an exclusivity agreement with a group of arm's-length vendors to negotiate the terms of an agreement to option silver-focused unpatented mineral claims in West Eureka, Nevada (the "Eureka West Project").

Lowell Kamin, President and CEO of Lodestar stated: "Eureka West gives us a chance to keep moving things forward in Nevada. Having a second opportunity here is a structurally important step for the company, and with strong historical results on the ground that hasn't seen modern exploration, it's an exciting addition as we continue advancing our portfolio."

The West Eureka Project consists of an initial 20 unpatented lode claims located within the prolific Battle Mountain - Eureka Trend (Figure 1). The West Eureka Project is relatively unexplored; grab samples previously taken by the vendors include: up to 378 g/t silver, 1.1% copper at Silver King prospect; up to 277 g/t silver, 2.7% copper at Angel prospect; and up to 254 g/t silver, 0.4 g/t gold and 7.7% lead at Jag prospect.

Figure 1: Map of Nevada showing the location of the Eureka West and Gold Run Projects in relation to the distribution of the major gold and silver deposits and the 4 primary known mineral deposit trends.

Company personnel recently visited the Eureka West Project to assess its geology and mineralization. While due diligence on the property is ongoing, several historical shafts have exposed two primary mineralization types: carbonate replacement at the Jag prospect (Figure 2, left); and fault breccias at the Angel prospect (Figure 2, right).

Figure 2: Historical shafts at the West Eureka Project showing the 2 major types of silver-mineralization: shallow-dipping carbonate replacement (left) and vertical fault-breccia (right)

Additionally, the field team is also assessing a property of 65 unpatented lode claims in the highly-prospective Austin Silver District, Nevada's second largest historical silver producer after the Comstock Lode (Figure 1). Evaluation on this property is still ongoing.

In consideration of a one time fee of US $7,500, Lodestar has the exclusive right to settle the terms of a definitive agreement with the vendors on the Eureka West Project until November 15, 2025.

Figure 3: Claims map for the Eureka West Silver Project showing the 20 claims JAG-19 to JAG-36 (southern area) and JSP#100-101 (northern area)

Corporate Update

The Company also entered into an investor relations agreement with 15605237 Canada Inc. ("15605237"), a company controlled by Daniel Kozel, to provide investor outreach services on behalf of the Company. In consideration of the services, the Company has agreed to pay $25,000 as follows: $8,333 on signing, $8,333 one month after signing and $8,334 two months after signing. The Company will also issue 15605237 a total of 250,000 stock options exercisable at $0.05 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options will vest over 12 months as follows: 25% at 3 months and 25% every 3 months thereafter. The term of the agreement is for a period of four months and may be terminated on providing 15 days' notice.

Neither 15605237 and Daniel Kozel has any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest except the stock options noted above.

The Company also announces that it has granted 250,000 stock options to an advisor exercisable at $0.05 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

QP STATEMENT

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ty Magee, M.Sc.; P. Geo who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The grab sample results referenced in this release are historical in nature, have not been independently verified by Lodestar, and therefore should not be relied upon. Due diligence on the property such as resampling historical showings is still ongoing and will be required to verify the accuracy of such results.

ABOUT LODESTAR METALS

Lodestar Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing high-potential projects in North America. The Company's flagship asset includes the newly optioned Gold Run Property in Nevada, situated along the prolific Getchell and Battle Mountain-Eureka Gold Trends and the Peny Property in the Snow Lake District of Manitoba. Lodestar's strategy focuses on high-impact exploration, strategic acquisitions, and responsible development. For further information, please visit our website at www.lodestarmetals.ca.

