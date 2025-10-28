Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Lodestar Metals Corp. (TSXV: LSTR) (OTC Pink: SVTND) ("Lodestar" or the "Company"), a junior exploration company unlocking world class gold potential in Nevada, is pleased to report that recent soil sampling at its 100%-owned Goldrun Property in Nevada has delineated three extensive gold-silver anomalies with significant scale potential. The new preliminary results highlight the strength of Lodestar's evolving geological model and underscore the project's potential to host multiple deposit styles across a large, underexplored mineralized system.

Highlights

Three extensive one-kilometre-scale gold-silver soil anomalies identified across the Goldrun Property.

identified across the Goldrun Property. Peak gold values up to 298 ppb Au and silver up to 33 g/t Ag , confirming multiple strong geochemical targets.

, confirming multiple strong geochemical targets. Distinct metal assemblages indicative of both Carlin-style and epithermal-style deposit systems.

indicative of both and deposit systems. Multiple drill-ready targets already defined by historical DDIP surveys along the Gomes and Independence Trends.

already defined by historical DDIP surveys along the Gomes and Independence Trends. Goldrun remains largely untested by drilling, providing exceptional discovery potential in a proven mining district.

Lodestar's Technical Director, Leo Horn, commented: "I am impressed with the quality of the new soil data in comparison to earlier sampling completed to the north of the license. The preliminary findings delineate coherent, well-defined target anomalies and provide valuable insights into the metal assemblages that help us interpret potential deposit styles at each area.

These soil anomalies clearly demonstrate significant scale potential and contain metal assemblages characteristic of at least two gold-silver deposit types found across Nevada. The results confirm that the Goldrun Property is highly prospective for new discoveries, especially considering it has not been drill tested in many years."

Lowell Kamin, CEO of Lodestar Metals, added: "Goldrun continues to exceed our expectations and validate our conviction in the district's untapped potential. Leo's technical work is revealing a mineral system of remarkable scale and diversity-one that aligns with Lodestar's vision to uncover the next generation of significant gold-silver discoveries in Nevada. These results are more than just anomalies; they represent the early stages of defining a truly high-impact exploration opportunity in one of the world's most productive gold belts."

As noted in a previous news release (See news release on Aug 18, 2025), a total of 395 soils were collected on a 100 x 100m grid with a 50 x 50m spacing in areas of known mineralization. Preliminary analysis of the soil geochemistry for gold, silver, and key pathfinder elements such as mercury, has outlined three large, coherent anomalies-the Robbers Trend, Gomes Trend, and Independence Trend-each exhibiting distinct metal associations consistent with major deposit styles known across Nevada.

Figure 1: Map of Goldrun claims and the historical drill highlights

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3029/272155_38fd7638b42c3872_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Preliminary Gridded Geochemical Map Proximal to the Adelaide Crown Pits Highlighting A) Gold Soils Results; B) Silver Soil Results; and C) Mercury Soil Results. Geochemical Maps Outline Three similar trends: Robbers Trend; Gomes Trend; and Independent Trend

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3029/272155_figure2.jpg

Robbers Trend

A one-kilometre-long gold-mercury soil anomaly trending northwest, extending from the Robbers Knob prospect, where previous drilling intersected 18.3 metres grading 4.3 g/t gold. Peak soil values reach 100 ppb gold. The association of gold + mercury with low silver is characteristic of Carlin-style gold systems prevalent in Nevada.

Gomes Trend

A one-kilometre-long gold-silver-mercury anomaly trending north with peak soil values up to 223 ppb gold and 7.8 g/t silver, centred on the Gomes Prospect. Historical drilling at Gomes returned 13.7 metres at 1.3 g/t gold, while the southern extension toward the Crown North Prospect includes intersections of 27.4 metres at 9.7 g/t gold near the Crown open pit. The metal association (Au + Ag + Hg) and mineralization style are typical of low-sulphidation epithermal systems, similar to those in the nearby Adelaide-Crown group of deposits. Historical DDIP surveys across the trend have identified strong chargeability anomalies with two drill-ready targets previously announced. The Gomes Trend is now interpreted as the northern extension of the same Adelaide-Crown epithermal system.

Independence Trend

A one-kilometre-long gold-silver-mercury anomaly trending north, with peak values up to 298 ppb gold and 33 g/t silver. Previous drilling at the Independence area intersected 10.7 metres at 55.0 g/t silver and 0.36 g/t gold, while recent rock sampling has returned up to 3,307 g/t silver and 2.7 g/t gold in highly gossanous, brecciated material. The metal associations suggest either epithermal or intrusion-related systems, and further work is ongoing to refine the geological interpretation. Historical DDIP surveys have outlined three drill-ready targets.

While the interpretations remain preliminary, the results to date reveal compelling geochemical trends. A broader review integrating the additional geochemical data and ongoing magnetic interpretation of recently received drone magnetic data is underway, which may refine existing targets and identify/refine new zones of interest across the property.

Qualified Person

Ty Magee, P. Geo., a Qualified Person, as defined by NI 43-101, and a consultant to the Company, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

ABOUT LODESTAR METALS

Lodestar Metals Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the drill-ready Goldrun Project in Nevada, strategically located on a major Carlin-style gold trend and adjacent to some of the largest gold deposits in North America. With decades of combined geological and capital markets expertise, Lodestar follows a disciplined, step-by-step approach to discovery. The Company's strategy is clear: focus capital on high-value targets, move quickly on known mineralization, and build a compliant gold resource that delivers lasting shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.lodestarmetals.ca.

Notes & QAQC:

The drill results disclosed are of a historical nature. While this historical data provides valuable context, the Company has not conducted a detailed validation or verification process and, therefore, cannot ensure their accuracy or completeness. The Company intends to undertake further exploration, including additional drilling, to verify these results in accordance with NI 43-101 regulatory standards.

Laboratory parameters for soil analysis method by ALS in Reno, Nevada is AuME-ST43: Super trace detection limit method for Au plus multi-element package using aqua regia digestion for acid extraction Au - 25g.

Quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) for the soil sampling program included the insertion of two certified reference materials (standards), two blanks, and four field duplicates to monitor analytical accuracy, contamination, and assay precision. The standards used were MEG-Au.13.05, with a certified gold value of 10.28 ppb, while blanks consisted of MEG LLC SiBlank.21.02, with a certified threshold of 0.3 ppb. All QA/QC results were within acceptable limits, confirming the reliability of the analytical data.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Lodestar cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by several material factors, many of which are beyond Lodestar's control. Such factors include, among other things, risks and uncertainties relating to Lodestar's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272155

SOURCE: Lodestar Metals Corp.