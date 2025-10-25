Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2025) - Lodestar Metals Corp. (TSXV: LSTR) (OTCQB: SVTNF) ("Lodestar" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") (see news releases dated September 29, 2025, October 15, 2025 and October 22, 2025) by issuing 14,982,068 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.075 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,123,655.10 (the "First Tranche").

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share of the Company (a "Share) and one-half of one (1/2) share purchase warrant (each whole share purchase warrant, a "Unit Warrant"), with each Unit Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional Share (a "Unit Warrant Share") at a price of $0.12 per Unit Warrant Share for a period of two years from the date of issue (the "Expiry Date"). The Company has the right to accelerate the Expiry Date if, at any time, the volume weighted average price of the Shares on the principal exchange or market on which the Shares trade is equal to or greater than $0.15 for 10 consecutive trading days ("10-Day Period"). In the event of acceleration, the Expiry Date will be accelerated to a date that is 30 days after the Company issues the acceleration notice through a news release, provided that the acceleration notice is issued within 10 business days after the end of the particular 10-Day Period.

The securities issued under the First Tranche will be subject to restrictions on resale until February 25, 2026. In connection with the First Tranche, the Company paid the finders a cash fee totaling $15,939.15 and issued a total of 212,522 share purchase warrants to the finders (the "Finder's Warrants"). Each Finder Warrant is exercisable at $0.12 per Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issue.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration and drilling on the Company's Goldrun Project located in Nevada as well as working capital purposes.

ABOUT LODESTAR METALS

Lodestar Metals Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the drill-ready Goldrun Project in Nevada, strategically located on a major Carlin-style gold trend and adjacent to some of the largest gold deposits in North America. With decades of combined geological and capital markets expertise, Lodestar follows a disciplined, step-by-step approach to discovery. The Company's strategy is clear: focus capital on high-value targets, move quickly on known mineralization, and build a compliant gold resource that delivers lasting shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.lodestarmetals.ca.

