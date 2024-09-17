Late-breaking presentations will reveal important new data from the phase III OLYMPIA and ARCADIA trials, including durability and long-term efficacy of nemolizumab in prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis, respectively

Galderma will also host a symposium and industry hub session for healthcare professionals on the impact of itch in prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis to further educate on these serious conditions

Three additional industry hub sessions will explore Galderma's latest research from across the full dermatology spectrum, including on sensitive skin featuring updates from the Global Sensitive Skincare Faculty as well as on new skin quality and holistic acne management tools

In total, Galderma will present 30 abstracts at the congress, reinforcing its leadership and commitment to advancing dermatology for every skin story

Galderma (SWX:GALD), the pure-play dermatology category leader, announced today it will be showcasing updates from across its industry-leading dermatology portfolio at the 33rd European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) congress taking place in Amsterdam, September 25-28, 2024, reinforcing its commitment to advancing dermatology for every skin story. In addition to presenting 30 abstracts with data on prurigo nodularis, atopic dermatitis, sensitive skin and acne, Galderma will host a series of events dedicated to addressing the real needs of patients and connecting with the dermatology community, including a symposium and several industry hub sessions and Meet the Experts sessions at the Galderma booth.

"EADV is such an important opportunity for us to connect with the community so we can share updates and facilitate discussions that will accelerate science in dermatology. This year, our congress program, including the presentation of new data on nemolizumab in both prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis, underscores our leading position in the field and highlights the power of our unique, integrated dermatology strategy." BALDO SCASSELLATI SFORZOLINI, M.D., Ph.D. GLOBAL HEAD OF R&D GALDERMA

Deep diving on nemolizumab data in prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis

Galderma will be presenting nine abstracts on its monoclonal antibody nemolizumab. These include three late-breaking presentations, one on its durability in prurigo nodularis on Wednesday 25 September at 2:15 2:30 pm CET and two on its long-term efficacy and transcriptomics data in atopic dermatitis on Wednesday 25 September at 3 3:15 pm CET and 4:30 4:45 pm CET, respectively. Additional data will be presented on nemolizumab's speed of onset in prurigo nodularis, immunogenicity profile, and dosing.

The symposium and industry hub session for healthcare professionals will also explore the unmet needs in prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis, including the impact of itch, reinforcing Galderma's ongoing commitment to addressing the most burdensome symptom of both diseases.1,2 The industry hub session, titled "From neglect to necessity: Elevating itch monitoring in atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis" will be held on Thursday, September 26, 4:15-5:00 PM CET (Hub 1.09) and hosted by Prof. Jonathan Silverberg, Prof. Shawn Kwatra, and Prof. Martin Metz. The symposium, titled "Shifting the paradigm in the management of atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis: Expert insights into the unmet need for itch controlwill take place on Friday, September 27, 1:00-2:00 PM CET (Room 7.2). It will be chaired by Prof. Diamant Thaçi, featuring guest speakers Prof. Sonja Ständer, Dr. Sarina Elmariah, and Dr. Andrew Pink.

Showcasing best-in-class science across the full spectrum of dermatology

Galderma will also host an event to share updates from its Global Sensitive Skincare Faculty (GSSF), a first-of-its-kind global community of experts dedicated to creating a better life for people with sensitive skin. Since its inception in 2022, the GSSF has promoted the advancement of sensitive skin science, establishing sensitive skin as a distinct and complex condition. During this session, chaired by Prof. Giovanni Pellacani, experts will share data and trends from the most extensive global epidemiological survey ever conducted with more than 16,000 subjects and discuss how this research can be applied in clinical practice. The industry hub session titled "Decoding sensitive skin: Revolutionary and unexpected findings from the broadest worldwide profiling survey" will take place on Thursday, September 26, 2:15-3:00 PM CET (Hub 1.07).

An industry hub session titled "New Skin Quality Assessment Scale Looking Beyond the Disease" will delve into a new tool Galderma has developed to accurately assess and improve skin quality. The event will take place on Thursday, September 26, 3:15-4:00 PM CET (Hub 1.08).

Finally, attendees interested in acne management can learn more during the dedicated industry hub session "OneAcne: A holistic management approach to improve treatment outcomes in acne, acne sequelae and skin quality", which will be taking place on Friday, September 27, 3:15-4:00 PM CET (Hub 1.14). Participants will be invited to explore Galderma's integrated approach in acne management and its unique portfolio of tools from across the dermatology spectrum combined to manage the individual needs of acne patients, from acne prone skin, through breakouts, to scarring.

More details on Galderma's scientific presentations at EADV can be found here

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ-the skin-meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com

References:

Pereira MP, et al. Prurigo nodularis: a physician survey to evaluate current perceptions of its classification, clinical experience and unmet need. J Eur Acad Dermatol Venereol. 2018;32(12):2224-2229. doi:10.1111/jdv.15107 Silverberg JI, et al. Patient burden and quality of life in atopic dermatitis in US adults: a population-based cross-sectional study. Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol. 2018;121(3):340-347. doi:10.1016/j.anai.2018.07.006

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240916437749/en/

Contacts:

For further information:

Christian Marcoux, M.Sc.

Chief Communications Officer

christian.marcoux@galderma.com

+41 76 315 26 50

Sébastien Cros

Corporate Communications Director

sebastien.cros@galderma.com

+41 79 529 59 85

Emil Ivanov

Head of Strategy, Investor Relations, and ESG

emil.ivanov@galderma.com

+41 21 642 78 12

Jessica Cohen

Investor Relations and Strategy Director

jessica.cohen@galderma.com

+41 21 642 76 43