

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Land Securities Group PLC (LAND.L), a commercial property development and investment company, Tuesday said its unit Land Securities Capital Markets has priced a 350 million pounds Green Bond with a maturity of 10 years having a coupon rate of 4.625 percent.



The company intends to use the proceeds to repay a part of its revolving credit, resulting in immediate savings in interest costs.



'The new bond further strengthens Landsec's financial position and extends its weighted-average debt maturity to 9.8 years,' the company said in a statement.



