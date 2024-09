PARIS (dpa-AFX) - EssilorLuxottica (ESLOF.PK, ESLOY.PK) Tuesday announced that it has extended its partnership with Meta Platforms by entering into a new long term agreement.



As per the agreement, the parties will collaborate to develop multi-generational smart eyewear products.



The two companies have been collaborating since 2019, resulting in two generations of Ray-Ban branded smart glasses.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News