Dienstag, 17.09.2024
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
WKN: A2DPV6 | ISIN: SE0009581051
Frankfurt
17.09.24
08:02 Uhr
0,218 Euro
-0,008
-3,54 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ISOFOL MEDICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ISOFOL MEDICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
17.09.2024 10:00 Uhr
Isofol Medical AB: Isofol strengthens the outlook for further extending the patent protection of its drug candidate arfolitixorin

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, September 17, 2024 - Isofol Medical AB (publ), (Nasdaq Stockholm: ISOFOL), today announces positive outcomes of a preliminary patentability report on a new international product patent application for arfolitixorin, submitted under the PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty). If granted, the patent could significantly strengthen and prolong arfolitixorin's intellectual property protection internationally.

The information in the press release is intended for investors.

The intellectual property protecting Isofol's drug candidate arfolitixorin, which is in development for metastatic colorectal cancer, consists of a combination of product (composition-of-matter/formulation) and clinical use/dose patents that provides for strong protection and market exclusivity across key markets globally. As Isofol is continuing the clinical development of arfolitixorin, the company and its partners are continuously working towards further extending the scope and duration of the intellectual property protection.

Isofol announces today that a positive preliminary patentability report from the international searching authority of the European Patent Office (EPO) on a new international product patent application relating to stable dosage forms of arfolitixorin has been issued. The application, which has been filed under the Patent Cooperation Treaty, covers pharmaceutical compositions comprising arfolitixorin in the form of stable lyophilizates for use in clinical settings.

Obtaining a positive patentability report from a recognized international searching authority is an important step in the patent process and means that a new product patent covering arfolitixorin is likely (but not guaranteed) to be granted over the next 2-3 years, subject to decisions made by national/regional patent offices. The ensuing patents will have an expected expiry in the mid- 2040s, and span across Isofol's key markets, including but not limited to the United States, Europe and Japan. Given its scope, potential geographic coverage and long duration, this patent is deemed to be of high importance for Isofol and its partners.

"Once granted, this new product patent could significantly extend the life cycle of arfolitixorin and is hence commercially important both to us and our partners. The IP protection could be extended all the way until the mid-2040s in granting jurisdictions. This is a great achievement in the further development of arfolitixorin as a potential new cancer treatment," comments Isofols CEO, Petter Segelman Lindqvist.

For more information, please contact
Isofol Medical AB (publ)
Petter Segelman Lindqvist, CEO
E-mail: petter.s.lindqvist@isofolmedical.com
Phone: +46 (0) 739 60 12 56

This information is information that Isofol Medical AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10:00 CEST, on September 17, 2024.

About Isofol Medical AB (publ)
Isofol Medical AB (publ) aims to raise the quality of life and increase the survival rate for patients with severe forms of cancer. The company's drug candidate arfolitixorin is being developed with the purpose of increasing the efficacy of standard first-line treatment for several forms of solid tumors, including colorectal cancer. The next step in the clinical development program is currently being prepared based on a new dosage regimen that is expected to optimize arfolitixorin's efficacy. Isofol Medical AB (publ) is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.isofolmedical.com

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
