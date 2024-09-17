Zedge, Inc.: Zedge Unveils Significant Enhancements to its Gen AI Creation Tool for iOS

Android version expected to be released this fall

Zedge, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:ZDGE), a leader in building digital marketplaces and friendly competitive games around content that people use to express themselves, today announced groundbreaking enhancements to pAInt, the Zedge Marketplace's popular AI generator feature with over 15 million wallpapers created to date across iOS and Android. This next iteration, debuting on iOS, moves pAInt beyond the world of wallpapers by allowing users to create images of any size and also personalize their photographs using AI.

Zedge CEO Jonathan Reich commented, "Today's announcement represents a major leap forward for pAInt, enabling our consumers to easily become creators through the power of AI while triggering recurring engagement and driving incremental revenue opportunities for Zedge.

"Zedge took a bold step forward by introducing pAInt in 2023, which empowered users to generate stunning wallpapers using AI prompts. Today, we are taking pAInt to the next level by enabling users to upload their own images - whether they are personal photos, family portraits, pictures of their pets, or any other photo - and transform them with image customization features as well as selecting from a pre-defined variety of art styles and filters. pAInt offers more styles and filters than comparable offerings from Apple and Android. Furthermore, we are committed to adding more options to enable users to easily become creators with genuinely personalized content that reflects their tastes and preferences."

For years, the Zedge Marketplace has been a leader in the device personalization space, offering users an enormous array of content from which to choose. With over 700 million downloads and a loyal user base, Zedge has consistently innovated, providing users with new and exciting features to enhance their devices, including top-notch wallpapers, ringtones, and other personalization options that have kept users coming back for more. pAInt added a new dimension of creativity and personalization, further solidifying the Zedge Marketplace's position as a leader in the market.

pAInt users can change the aspect ratio and size, apply filters to the background, foreground, or both, and even change the background entirely by blurring it or adding vivid or pastel colors. These options allow for a mix-and-match approach, enabling users to combine different generations, filters, and backgrounds to create their perfect image. Once satisfied with their creation, users can download or share their images with friends, making personalization more social and engaging.

Roni Zamir, Zedge's Director of Product commented, "This new feature represents a significant step towards making the Zedge Marketplace a hub for consuming and creating personalization content. The enhanced AI space in the app will contain options for creating and editing from images, including creating from text, a private gallery for storing created content, and a browsable list of trending and published creations from other users. By giving users the tools to personalize their own images, Zedge is fostering a deeper connection with its community. This increased level of engagement will not only motivate users to spend more time on the app but also encourage them to return frequently to explore new creative possibilities."

The enhancements to pAInt debut on iOS today and are expected to be available on Android this fall.

About Zedge

Zedge builds digital marketplaces and friendly competitive games around content people use to express themselves. Our leading products include Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, a freemium digital content marketplace offering mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, notification sounds, and pAInt, a generative AI image creation platform; GuruShots, a skill-based photo challenge game; and Emojipedia, the #1 trusted source for 'all things emoji'. Our vision is to enable and connect creators who enjoy friendly competitions with a community of prospective consumers in order to drive commerce. We serve 10's of millions of active users across our offerings every month.

For more information, visit: investor.zedge.net

