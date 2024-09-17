London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2024) - Edison issues report on SynBiotic (SCALE: SBX).

SynBiotic is an investment holding company that pursues an EU-focused buy-and-build approach. The group of companies covers the entire supply chain, from cultivation to production to retail of hemp and cannabis products. One of the core businesses of the platform company is the research and development of new cannabinoid and terpene-based solutions for pain, sleep and anxiety. Its products serve a variety of end-markets including medicine and healthcare, nutrition and cosmetics.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

Connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223592

SOURCE: Edison Group