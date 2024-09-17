

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspect in the alleged attempt to assassinate Donald Trump, has been charged with firearms offenses.



The 58-year-old resident of Hawaii has been charged by a criminal complaint in the Southern District of Florida with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession and receipt of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.



Routh made his initial appearance Monday before Magistrate Judge Ryon M. McCabe in the federal courthouse in West Palm Beach. A detention hearing has been scheduled for September 23.



The second assassination attempt targeting the former president took place at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday.



Secret Service agents shot at least four rounds at Routh, who was hiding with an SKS-style rifle behind the tree line. He was allegedly pointing his weapon through the fence line of the golf course, 300-500 yards away from Trump, as he was moving between holes alongside Republican megadonor and real estate investor Steve Witkoff. Routh fled the scene, but was later arrested as the prime suspect.



Routh's motives are currently under investigation. FBI says Routh had not fired his weapon.



The complaint alleges that agents found a digital camera, a backpack, a loaded SKS-style rifle with a scope and a black plastic bag containing food from where Routh fled. The serial number on the rifle was obliterated.



Routh was convicted of felonies in North Carolina in December 2002 and March 2010.



Naming President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump alleged, 'Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at'.



Biden said his administration has received a full report on the assassination attempt, and it will go through it.



