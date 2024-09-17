

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Meta has announced that it is banning many Russian state media networks, including RT, on its platforms.



The multinational technology conglomerate alleged that the pro-Kremlin media network use deceptive tactics to carry out influence operations and evade detection on its social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads.



'After careful consideration, we expanded our ongoing enforcement against Russian state media outlets. Rossiya Segodnya, RT and other related entities are now banned from our apps globally for foreign interference activity,' Meta said in a statement.



It comes just days after the United States imposed new sanctions against RT, the Moscow-based international news television network funded by the Russian government.



Washington accuses it of being a 'de facto arm of Russia's intelligence apparatus.'



Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a news conference Friday that RT is part of a pro-Kremlin media network which have attempted to covertly undermine democracy in the United States.



RT responded by calling it Washington's 'latest conspiracy theory.'



