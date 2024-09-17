Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2024) - Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE) ("Canlan Sports") and Cizzle Brands Inc. ("Cizzle Brands") today announced entry into a five-year strategic agreement (the "Agreement") that is designed to elevate the landscape of grassroots hockey in Canada by integrating Cizzle's CWENCH Hydration products into all Canlan Sports locations across North America.

Under the terms of the Agreement, (i) Canlan's location in Etobicoke, Ontario will be renamed as CWENCH Centre - a Canlan Sports Community; (ii) CWENCH Hydration will become the exclusive sports hydration products available at the CWENCH Centre, and will be available at all other Canlan Sports complexes; (iii) CWENCH will have a dedicated rink at the CWENCH Centre which includes branded players bench, rink boards, dressing room wayfinding and ice resurfacer wraps and; (iv) CWENCH will become the title sponsor of all Ontario Canlan Classic Tournaments, which will be named The CWENCH Hydration CCT Tournament Series.

Canlan Sports is one of the largest private sector owner and operator of recreational sports surfaces in North America with 16 sports complexes and over 70 playing surfaces across Canada and the US, offering a wide array of ice, court, turf, and digital sports experiences.

"This is a natural partnership for us," said Joey St. Aubin, President and CEO of Canlan Sports, "as both Canlan Sports and Cizzle Brands share a deep-rooted passion for grassroots hockey. At Canlan Sports, we serve close to 100 sports associations across North America, and an active community of more than 200,000 sports enthusiasts annually. Through this alliance with Cizzle Brands, we are going to be integrating CWENCH Hydration into our sports complexes. The CWENCH team has thoughtfully formulated a hydration product designed to meet the needs of sports enthusiasts. It's a great fit for our sports community."

CWENCH Hydration is a next generation sports hydration drink, which is the result of an extensive collaboration amongst world-class athletes, elite trainers, including legendary strength coach Andy O'Brien, and the Cizzle Brands team. Endorsed by athletes, including NHL MVP Nathan MacKinnon, NBA All-star Andrew Wiggins, Canadian Olympic Soccer Player, Adriana Leon, as well as emerging hockey stars, Gavin McKenna, Chloe Primerano and Jade Iginla, CWENCH has no sugar, only 10 calories and 7 performing electrolytes to ensure optimal hydration.

"We're thrilled to fuel the next generation of hockey players through our partnership with Canlan Sports," said John Celenza, Founder & CEO of Cizzle Brands. "CWENCH is designed to meet the demanding needs of athletes of all skill levels, ensuring they're well hydrated and playing their best. We believe in the power of sports to transform lives, and the CWENCH Centre will become the premiere sports community in Canada where we can share our love of the game of hockey with people of all ages. The CWENCH Centre is set to elevate the competitive sports nutrition landscape through its commitment to local hockey, tournaments and hydration innovation."

New signage at the CWENCH Centre is now in place, with a community celebration happening at 9:00am on September 20, 2024, at the CWENCH Centre.

About Cizzle Brands Ltd.:

Cizzle Brands Ltd. is elevating the game in health & wellness. Its first product, CWENCH Hydration, which is now available across Canada, is the result of extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across various elite sports. CWENCH is hydrating passion and performance in both competitive sports and those living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.

About Canlan Sports:

Canlan Sports is a brand that exists to create a world where everyone can connect and play. Our vision: To be gamechangers, always pushing the boundaries to inspire every recreational sport enthusiast to love the game. Canlan Sports is the leading owner, operator and investor in the multi-sport recreation sector committed to creating sports communities that change lives for the better. Through our portfolio of partnerships, Canlan Sports is the largest private sector owner and operator of recreational sports surfaces with 16 sports complexes and over 70 playing surfaces across Canada and the US, offering a wide array of ice, court, turf and digital sports experiences.

