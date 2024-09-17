

HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - Aixtron AG (AIXG), a technology company, announced on Tuesday that it has extended its existing contract with Chief Executive Officer Felix Grawert for further five years, until August 13, 2030.



Grawert has been a member of the Board since August 2017 and has held the role of Chairman and CEO since 2021.



Prior to joining Aixtron, Grawert had worked for Infineon Technologies AG, and McKinsey & Company.



