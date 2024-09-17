

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.40 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) is up over 49% at $5.79. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (WHLR) is up over 24% at $9.18. Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLR) is up over 19% at $4.05. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (RLMD) is up over 15% at $3.50. Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. (ADGM) is up over 13% at $4.67. Intel Corporation (INTC) is up over 7% at $22.44. EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) is up over 7% at $3.26. Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is up over 7% at $1.14.



In the Red



Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) is down over 23% at $2.19. Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) is down over 15% at $1.60. Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. (SGE) is down over 13% at $1.40. Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (DRMA) is down over 9% at $2.09. Tenon Medical, Inc. (TNON) is down over 8% at $7.07. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN) is down over 7% at $5.49. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVSA) is down over 7% at $2.21. Smart for Life, Inc. (SMFL) is down over 7% at $0.99. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) is down over 6% at $20.49. Tharimmune, Inc. (THAR) is down over 6% at $2.66.



