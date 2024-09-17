Collective Audience Teams with ID5 to Enhance Conversational Performance Advertising with Advanced Privacy-Centric User Targeting Technology

Collaboration Marks Significant Advancement in Privacy-Compliant Advertising for Brands and Publishers on the Open Web

NEW YORK, NY, and PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / Collective Audience, Inc. (OTCQB:CAUD), a leading innovator of audience-based performance advertising and media, announced that through its newly-acquired BeOp subsidiary that specializes in cookieless, conversational advertising, the company has launched a strategic partnership with ID5, the leading identity provider for addressable advertising.

The collaboration includes integrating ID5 ID, a next-generation, privacy-by-design identifier, into BeOp's software development kit (SDK).

BeOp's conversational formats provide brands and publishers new avenues for engaging and converting audiences on premium media. Augmented by the ID5 ID solution, BeOp's SDK now facilitates seamless and privacy-centric user targeting across external DSP.

"Our new partnership with ID5 underscores our commitment to pioneering the most effective and privacy-compliant advertising solutions on the market today," stated BeOp CPTO, Sébastien Robert. "Our customers can now benefit from powerful solutions that respect user privacy yet optimize advertising performance like never before."

ID5's robust identity framework empowers advertisers to achieve meaningful, measurable, and profitable omnichannel campaigns while sustaining the free internet ecosystem. By leveraging the unique power of ID5 ID, BeOp can deliver more precise and scalable addressable advertising with greater audience engagement and monetization.

According to ID5 co-founder and CEO, Mathieu Roche: "ID5's partnership with BeOp allows us to integrate our identity solutions into the AudienceCloud infrastructure and become an integral part of a new advertising format for the open web. This will enable ID5 to reach a wider range of premium publishers and advertisers. Together, we are enhancing the advertising ecosystem with solutions that prioritize user privacy while improving targeting efficiency."

Collective Audience CEO, Peter Bordes, commented: "We are thrilled to launch our ID5 collaboration as our first major infrastructure integration following our recent acquisition of BeOp. We see this as the first of many, as we continue to build out our global cloud infrastructure for advertising on the open web. This infrastructure empowers our partners with bespoke solutions, cookies, cookieless, all audience data and ID solutions on a single, unique platform. So, wherever the market goes or shifts, our partners will always have the best-of-kind infrastructure that enables them to reach, monetize and transact."

BeOp's media customers include more than 200 premium global publishers across the UK, Europe, North America and Australia, with more than 50 million unique visitors per month. Its expert teams, based in France (Paris/Montpellier) and New York City, dominate the French market, working with more than 90% of France's premium publishers.

BeOp's premium publishers include Forbes, Le Monde, Amaury Media, Reworld Media, Prisma Media, McClatchy and Bauer Media UK. Top agency clients include Havas, Publicis, GroupM, Dentsu and Mediabrands, and top advertisers include Yoplait, L'Oréal, Club Med, International Olympic Committee, Paramount, and the government of France.

BeOp's conversational approach to advertising and marketing creates new communication possibilities for brands and media, enabling them to engage and convert consumers based on their personal interests. Featured examples of such conversational ad experiences BeOp has created for leading brands, including Range Rover, Tommy Hilfiger and Samsung, can be experienced here.

BeOp's leading-edge technology and services have been recognized with numerous industry awards, including the Innovation Competition by BPI France in 2018 and Cas d'Or du Conversationnel competition in 2022, and it was a finalist in the Start & Pulse by Sofinco competition in 2021.

About ID5

ID5 was created to improve online advertising for consumers, media owners, and advertisers, with the ultimate goal of helping publishers grow sustainable revenue. ID5 provides the advertising ecosystem with a transparent, scalable, and privacy-compliant identity infrastructure. Its solutions enable user recognition across media properties and devices, bringing addressability across all digital advertising channels. This enables media owners to better monetize their audiences, advertisers to run effective and measurable campaigns, and platforms to maximize the value of data and inventory for their customers. Created in 2017 by seasoned ad tech professionals, ID5 services clients globally. For more information about ID5 and its solutions, visit www.id5.io

About BeOp

BeOp, a whole-owned subsidiary of Collective Audience, offers MarTech and AdTech solutions that deliver cookieless, conversational advertising on premium media. BeOp's conversational approach opens up new communication opportunities for brands and media. To learn more, visit beop.io.

About Collective Audience

Collective Audience is [re]imagining digital advertising for the open web. Its innovative AudienceCloud is one of the leading audience-based advertising and media cloud infrastructure platforms for brands, agencies and publishers on the open web. Its modular suite of data driven applications eliminates many inefficiencies from the traditional digital ad buyer and seller supply path, and the process for brands, agencies and publishers. It empowers partners with all the advanced tools and audience data they need on a single cloud platform, and drives focus on increased performance metrics, brand reach, traffic and transactions.

For the AdTech providers and media buyers who come onto Collective Audience's platform, they will be able to leverage audience data as a new asset class, powered by AI as an intelligence layer to guide decision making.

To learn more, visit collectiveaudience.co.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the company's future financial performance, as well as the company's strategy, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the management of Collective Audience and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Collective Audience. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the company; the overall level of consumer demand for Collective Audience's or BeOp's products/services; general economic conditions and other factors affecting consumer confidence, preferences, and behavior; disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets; the financial strength of Collective Audience's and BeOp's customers; Collective Audience's and BeOp's ability to implement their business strategy; the ability to successfully integrate BeOp into Collective Audience's operations; changes in governmental regulation, Collective Audience's exposure to litigation claims and other loss contingencies; disruptions and other impacts to Collective Audience's business, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response; Collective Audience's ability to protect patents, trademarks and other intellectual property rights; any breaches of, or interruptions in, Collective Audience's information systems; changes in tax laws and liabilities, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks. More information on potential factors that could affect Collective Audience's financial results is included from time to time in Collective Audience's public reports filed with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or Collective Audience's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Collective Audience presently knows, or that Collective Audience currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Collective Audience's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. Collective Audience anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. However, while Collective Audience may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Collective Audience specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Collective Audience's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Collective Audience Contact:

Peter Bordes, CEO

Collective Audience, Inc.

Email contact

Investor & Media Contact:

Ron Both

CMA Investor & Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email contact

SOURCE: Collective Audience

View the original press release on accesswire.com