LQWD Technologies Forms Strategic Partnership with Alby Inc. as Key Liquidity Service Provider for Alby Hub

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV:LQWD)(OTCQB:LQWDF), a leading institutional provider of Lightning Network Liquidity services, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Alby Inc. ("Alby"), a pioneering technology company specializing in the Lightning Network, Bitcoin's Layer 2 scaling solution. This collaboration positions LQWD as a key liquidity service provider for Alby, enhancing the operational efficiency and liquidity of Alby's Lightning Network services.

Alby's business consists of Alby Hub, a self-custodial lightning wallet, a browser extension and a mobile app that enables seamless Bitcoin transactions on the Lightning Network, along with other innovative solutions for developers. Through this partnership, LQWD will provide Alby's users with robust liquidity solutions, ensuring that Alby's users experience fast, reliable, and low-cost transactions across the Lightning Network.

"Partnering with Alby is a powerful step forward in our mission to solidify our position as a leading service provider on the Lightning Network," said Shone Anstey, CEO of LQWD. "Through this collaboration, we're not only expanding our footprint on the Lightning Network but also driving the efficiency of transactions and accelerating the adoption of Bitcoin's transformative Layer 2 technology."

This partnership marks another significant milestone in LQWD's dedication to advancing the growth and scalability of the Lightning Network by delivering top-tier liquidity services to a key industry leader. Through these growing partnerships, LQWD will further expand its Lightning Network nodes and strengthen its presence in the global Bitcoin economy.

"Setting up payment channels to transact on the Lightning Network has traditionally been complex and time-consuming. With Alby Hub, a self-custodial Lightning wallet, this process is simplified through seamless integration of a Lightning Service Provider like LQWD." Moritz Kaminski, Co-founder of Alby, "Users enjoy an intuitive wallet experience, enabling one-click channel setup while maintaining full control over transaction fees."

For more information on LQWD's liquidity services, please visit lqwdtech.com.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD Technologies Corp. is a leading provider of institutional-grade liquidity services for the Lightning Network. The Company's mission is to enhance the global adoption of Bitcoin by providing reliable and scalable liquidity solutions that power the Lightning Network. LQWD operates a growing number of Lightning Network nodes worldwide, ensuring efficient and cost-effective Bitcoin transactions for businesses and individuals alike.

About Alby Inc.

Alby (https://getalby.com) is a pioneering software development company focusing on making bitcoin the native currency of the internet. With contributions from the open-source community Alby creates solutions for consumers, developers and Bitcoin users, prioritizing ease of use and interoperability.

