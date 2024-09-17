Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.09.2024
WKN: A3EQZ1 | ISIN: CA5021541076
17.09.2024 14:38 Uhr
LQWD Technologies Forms Strategic Partnership with Alby Inc. as Key Liquidity Service Provider for Alby Hub

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV:LQWD)(OTCQB:LQWDF), a leading institutional provider of Lightning Network Liquidity services, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Alby Inc. ("Alby"), a pioneering technology company specializing in the Lightning Network, Bitcoin's Layer 2 scaling solution. This collaboration positions LQWD as a key liquidity service provider for Alby, enhancing the operational efficiency and liquidity of Alby's Lightning Network services.

Alby's business consists of Alby Hub, a self-custodial lightning wallet, a browser extension and a mobile app that enables seamless Bitcoin transactions on the Lightning Network, along with other innovative solutions for developers. Through this partnership, LQWD will provide Alby's users with robust liquidity solutions, ensuring that Alby's users experience fast, reliable, and low-cost transactions across the Lightning Network.

"Partnering with Alby is a powerful step forward in our mission to solidify our position as a leading service provider on the Lightning Network," said Shone Anstey, CEO of LQWD. "Through this collaboration, we're not only expanding our footprint on the Lightning Network but also driving the efficiency of transactions and accelerating the adoption of Bitcoin's transformative Layer 2 technology."

This partnership marks another significant milestone in LQWD's dedication to advancing the growth and scalability of the Lightning Network by delivering top-tier liquidity services to a key industry leader. Through these growing partnerships, LQWD will further expand its Lightning Network nodes and strengthen its presence in the global Bitcoin economy.

"Setting up payment channels to transact on the Lightning Network has traditionally been complex and time-consuming. With Alby Hub, a self-custodial Lightning wallet, this process is simplified through seamless integration of a Lightning Service Provider like LQWD." Moritz Kaminski, Co-founder of Alby, "Users enjoy an intuitive wallet experience, enabling one-click channel setup while maintaining full control over transaction fees."

For more information on LQWD's liquidity services, please visit lqwdtech.com.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD Technologies Corp. is a leading provider of institutional-grade liquidity services for the Lightning Network. The Company's mission is to enhance the global adoption of Bitcoin by providing reliable and scalable liquidity solutions that power the Lightning Network. LQWD operates a growing number of Lightning Network nodes worldwide, ensuring efficient and cost-effective Bitcoin transactions for businesses and individuals alike.

About Alby Inc.

Alby (https://getalby.com) is a pioneering software development company focusing on making bitcoin the native currency of the internet. With contributions from the open-source community Alby creates solutions for consumers, developers and Bitcoin users, prioritizing ease of use and interoperability.

For further information:
Ashley Garnot, Director
Phone: 1.604.669.0912
Email: ashley@lqwd.money
Website: www.lqwdtech.com
Twitter: @LQWDTech

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: LQWD Technologies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
