

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Castlelake L.P. announced on Tuesday that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) has completed a $1.5 billion strategic partnership with Castlelake L.P., in which Brookfield has acquired a 51 percent stake in Castlelake's fee-related earnings.



The Brookfield Wealth Solutions has also committed to invest into Castlelake's investment strategies and private funds.



Craig Noble, CEO of Brookfield Credit, said: 'We're pleased to formally begin our strategic partnership with Castlelake and bring its asset-based investment capabilities into the Brookfield ecosystem...'



Founded in 2005, Castlelake is an investment firm with a focus on asset-based investments.



Castlelake manages around $24 billion of assets on behalf of over 200 diverse institutional investors.



