

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration has announced grants totaling nearly $300 million to expand and modernize the nation's ferry systems. Each year, 56 million trips are made on ferries in communities across the country, supporting the movement of people and goods, boosting local economies and helping to lower costs for travel.



FTA is awarding 18 grants in projects in 14 states. Federal funding will support projects such as replacing old vessels with electric ships that reduce greenhouse gas pollution and improve air quality, expanding fleets, and building new terminals and docks. Of the 18 projects, eight are receiving federal support for environmentally friendly propulsion technologies, such as electric ferries and charging equipment.



The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities will receive $106.4 million to build a new ferry to replace a 60-year-old vessel. The new ferry, which will feature a diesel-electric propulsion system, will serve rural southwest Alaska.



The San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority will receive $11.5 million to build two new electric ferries to support the agency's emission free ferry service between downtown San Francisco, Treasure Island and Mission Bay.



The Maine Department of Transportation will receive $16.6 million to modernize rural ferry terminals in Lincolnville and Islesboro, in northeast Maine, that were built in 1959.



