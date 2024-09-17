

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. , Tuesday introduced 2025 Toyota Sienna with an updated look, spacious functionality, and a 2.5 liter four-cylinder hybrid engine offering 245 horsepower.



The car now features wireless versions of both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch center touchscreen, and a new advanced rear seat reminder system to scan the second and third row seats for potential movement.



For safety, the automaker has included features like Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Lane Tracing Assist, Automatic High Beams, and Road Sign Assist in all 2025 Sienna models.



The new car's Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price starts at $39,185, excluding Dealer Processing and Handling fee, and is expected to start arriving at Toyota dealerships nationwide in the Fall of 2024.



