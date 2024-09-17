Zscaler, Inc.: Zscaler and CrowdStrike Announce New AI and Zero Trust Cybersecurity Integrations

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Fal.Con 2024) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced a new set of AI and Zero Trust integrations with the CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform to advance security operations. The latest integrations with Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange Platform, Zscaler Data Fabric for Security, and CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM modernize security operations to provide advanced threat detection, response, and risk management.

Security operations center (SOC) teams are under constant pressure to assess and manage risks, detect threats early, and respond swiftly to security incidents-all while facing an increasingly complex threat landscape. Siloed security data streams from disparate sources and arbitrary risk assessment mechanisms across diverse environments create operational inefficiencies and delay response times that increase an organization's cybersecurity risks and possibility of a breach.

"Zscaler's latest integrations with CrowdStrike represent a significant step forward in our collective mission to ease day-to-day work streams for IT security and SOC teams," said Punit Minocha, EVP of Business Development and Corporate Strategy, Zscaler. "Together, we can deliver a synergistic approach to risk management, threat detection, and policy enforcement."

"To defeat today's threats, organizations must transform the SOC by harnessing the power of AI and automation to eliminate blind spots and stop adversaries," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "CrowdStrike's partnership with Zscaler is a critical step in advancing zero trust enforcement, empowering organizations to transform their SOC, closing the gap between security and IT operations."

The latest collaboration between Zscaler and CrowdStrike delivers:

Coordinated Threat Sharing, Detection and Response: Through the Falcon Foundry for Zscaler app, which serves as a foundation for Zscaler's integration with CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM, mutual customers can leverage pre-built scripts for threat intel sharing and quickly build custom SOAR workflows.



Holistic Cyber Risk Quantification and Visualization: Zscaler Risk360's integration with the Falcon platform provides security teams deep insights into the contributing factors of an organization's risk, by pulling in rich incident, asset, and vulnerability data from Crowdstrike.

Security Data Contextualization and Unified Vulnerability Management: Zscaler's Data Fabric for Security enriches and correlates CVE (common vulnerabilities and exposure) data from the Falcon platform with concurrent data streams to provide contextualized, real-time insights into vulnerabilities and exposures across the enterprise ecosystem.



Adaptive Access Policy Enforcement: CrowdStrike enhances Zscaler's Adaptive Access Engine by providing active security incident signals from the Falcon platform. The integration adds a rich layer of context to policy enforcement, making device posture-driven zero trust access control even more robust.



For detailed information about this integration and benefits provided, please visit us here .

