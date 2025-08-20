

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD), Wednesday announced an expanded partnership between Red Canary, a Zscaler Inc. (ZS) company, to deliver enhanced protection across endpoints, users, and workloads.



Through this partnership, CrowdStrike intends to improve threat detection accuracy and response time.



Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer at CrowdStrike, commented, 'By expanding our partnership with Red Canary and Zscaler, we're delivering world-class security operations powered by the Falcon platform, Red Canary's agentic-AI managed endpoint expertise, and Zscaler's cloud-native zero trust capabilities.'



In the pre-market hours, CRWD is trading at $418.60 on the Nasdaq.



