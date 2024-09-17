Regulatory News:

Carmila (Paris:CARM) today issued its first green bond for a total amount of €300 million. With a maturity of just over seven years, the bonds fall due on 25 January 2032 and pay an annual coupon of 3.875%. The financing was raised at a spread of 160 basis points above the benchmark rate with no issue premium.

Almost seven times oversubscribed, the issue met with great success among French and international ESG investors. With this inaugural green bond, Carmila is expanding its bond investor base and is continuing to optimise its balance sheet, by extending the maturity of its borrowings as well as improving its debt profile and average cost of debt.

The transaction was carried out under Carmila's "Green Bond Framework" published in October 2022. The funds raised from the issue will be used to finance assets that meet stringent, transparent eligibility criteria and have obtained BREEAM "Very Good" or "Excellent" certification.

In parallel, Carmila has launched a partial buyback of existing bonds, for which the tender period will run until 23 September 2024. The buyback relates to bonds maturing in May 2027, March 2028, October 2028 and April 2029.

