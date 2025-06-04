

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - Carrefour Group (CRERF.PK) Wednesday said it has sold 7% of Carmila's share share capital for about 171 million euros through a private placement.



The placement was made in the context of an ongoing strategic review at Carrefour, as announced last February.



Carrefour placed 9,866,421 Carmila shares at 17.30 euros per share by way of an accelerated book-building process.



After the placement, Carrefour now owns about 29.8% of Carmila's share capital, and has agreed to a lock-up period of 90 days on this stake from the settlement and delivery date of the Placement, subject to certain customary exceptions.



'Carrefour confirms its intention to remain Carmila's reference shareholder and reiterates its full confidence in Carmila's strategy and management. This Placement will not result in any change to existing partnerships, mandates and service agreements in place between the two companies,' the company said in a statement.



Within the terms of the placement, Carmila bought back about 1 million euros of its shares.



The settlement and delivery of the placement will take place on June 6, 2025.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News