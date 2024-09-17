

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is acknowledging a new two-test step to determine the medical use of marijuana, according to a report by Marijuana Moment.



'On April 11, 2024, the Department of Justice's Office of Legal Counsel issued an opinion, which, among other things, concluded that HHS's two-part test would be sufficient to establish that a drug has a currently accepted medical use,' DEA officials wrote in a footnote in a notice.



The two-part test asks two questions - (1) whether there exists widespread, current experience with medical use of the substance by licensed health care providers operating in accordance with implemented jurisdiction-authorized programs, where medical use is recognized by entities that regulate the practice of medicine, and, if so, (2) whether there exists some credible scientific support for at least one of the medical conditions for which part (1) is satisfied, the report noted.



However, many people opposed the new test, calling it unjustified and politically motivated.



Previously, the test was based on five questions - 'i. The drug's chemistry must be known and reproducible; ii. there must be adequate safety studies; iii. there must be adequate and well-controlled studies proving efficacy; iv. the drug must be accepted by qualified experts; and v. the scientific evidence must be widely available.'



In May, Office of Legal Counsel of the Department of Justice said the prior five-part test was 'impermissibly narrow', whereas the two-part review 'is sufficient to establish that a drug has CAMU even if the drug has not been approved by FDA and would not satisfy DEA's five-part test,' the report added.



