

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Researchers from the Food Packaging Forum based out of Switzerland have discovered that the food contact chemicals or FCCs used in the food packaging were found in the human samples of urine, blood, and breast milk.



Dr. Birgit Geueke, first author of the study, remarked, 'Our research establishes a link between food contact chemicals, exposure and human health. It also highlights those chemicals that have been overlooked in biomonitoring studies so far. And it offers an important opportunity for prevention and protection of health.'



For the study, the authors compared over 14,000 known FCCs with data from five human biomonitoring programs, three metabolome/exposome databases, and scientific literature.



The findings, published in the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology, identified over 3,600 FCCs in humans, including bisphenols, PFAS, phthalates, metals, and volatile organic compounds.



Dr. Jane Muncke, senior author, commented, 'This work highlights the fact that food contact materials are not fully safe, even though they may comply with regulations, because they transfer known hazardous chemicals into people. We would like this new evidence base to be used for improving the safety of food contact materials - both in terms of regulations but also in the development of safer alternatives.'



Further, the study also suggested that the actual number of FCCs present in humans is higher than currently detected as only a subset of FCCs was investigated in detail. It emphasized the need for a better understanding of the human exposure to FCCs and the potential health effects of these chemicals.



Co-author Olwenn Martin from University College of London added, 'This shows that there needs to be more research about the toxicity and exposure to many chemicals and regulation around their use in food packaging.'



