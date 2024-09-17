

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Many previous studies have portrayed coffee as detrimental to health. However, scientists from Soochow University in China have found that moderate coffee and caffeine consumption could lower risks of type 2 diabetes and heart disease.



To reach these conclusions, scientists analyzed data of 500,000 British people aged 37 to 73. The cardiometabolic diseases outcomes of the participants were identified from self-reported medical conditions, primary care data, inpatient hospital data and death registry records.



They found that moderate coffee consumption and risk of developing cardiometabolic diseases were inversely related during the study period.



Published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, the study found that individuals that consumed three cups of less than 100 g of coffee a day had a 48.1 percent lower risk of developing cardiometabolic multimorbidity. Similarly, those who had 200 to 300 milligrams of caffeine daily had a 40.7 percent less risk.



'The findings highlight that promoting moderate amounts of coffee or caffeine intake as a dietary habit to healthy people might have far-reaching benefits for the prevention of CM,' concluded lead author Chaofu Ke, a researcher from School of Public Health at Suzhou Medical College of Soochow University, in Suzhou, China.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News