

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release August figures for imports, exports and trade balance, as well as July data for core machine orders, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In July, imports were up 16.6 percent on year and exports rose an annual 10.2 percent for a trade deficit of 628.7 billion yen. In June, core machine orders rose 2.1 percent on month and fell 1.7 percent on year.



New Zealand will see Q2 numbers for current account, with forecasts suggesting a deficit NZ$3.95 billion following the NZ$4.36 billion shortfall in the three months prior.



Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates. The benchmark lending rate (6.25 percent), deposit facility rate (5.50 percent) and lending facility rate (7.00 percent) are all seen unchanged.



Finally, the markets in South Korea (Chuseok Thanksgiving Day) and Hong Kong (Mid-Autumn Festival) are closed on Wednesday.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News