

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), Microsoft, and MGX announced the Global AI Infrastructure Investment Partnership or GAIIP to make investments in new and expanded data center.



The partnership will support an open architecture and broad ecosystem, providing full access on a non-exclusive basis for a diverse range of partners and companies.



NVIDIA will contribute its expertise in AI data centers and AI factories to support GAIIP, enhancing the AI ecosystem. GAIIP will also collaborate with industry leaders to improve AI supply chains and energy sourcing for the benefit of its customers and the industry at large. Initially, the partnership aims to unlock $30 billion in private equity capital from investors, asset owners, and corporations, potentially mobilizing up to $100 billion in total investment when including debt financing.



MGX was created in Abu Dhabi earlier this year to invest in AI and advanced technologies with global partners to enable the technology fabric of the global economy, focusing on AI infrastructure; AI-enabled technology; and semiconductors.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News