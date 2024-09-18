The launch of Apple's iPhone 16 series has failed to generate significant enthusiasm in both Western and Chinese markets, leading to a notable decline in the company's stock value. Pre-orders for the new lineup have fallen short of expectations, with analysts estimating a 12.7% decrease in sales compared to its predecessor. This downturn is attributed to minimal upgrades and the delayed implementation of AI features, particularly in China. As a result, Apple's shares tumbled by approximately 3% on NASDAQ, closing at $215.76.

Market Position and Future Outlook

Despite current challenges, some experts maintain an optimistic long-term view for Apple. The company's strong positioning in generative AI and edge AI, coupled with the integration of advanced chip architectures in future products, is seen as a potential catalyst for sustainable double-digit growth. Analysts project an average target price of $230.00 for Apple stock, anticipating a dividend increase in the current year. However, the tech giant must navigate the impact of phased AI introduction on demand, especially in the crucial Chinese market, to maintain its competitive edge and investor confidence.

